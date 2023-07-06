You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known for his flamboyant dressing sense and never ending energy, actor and entrepreneur Ranveer Singh turns 38 today. One of the highest paid Indian actors, the recipient of five Filmfare Awards, apart from several others had graduated from Indiana University Bloomington, and made his Bollywood debut in Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat. This got Singh his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

What followed were roles that cemented his acting prowess and his subsequent rise to become a star, whether it was playing the gloomy thief in Lootera (2013), or Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). Then with Bhansali's historical dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), Singh had truly arrived. His role in Gully Boy (2019) playing a very convincing Kapil Dev in 83 (2021) were some of the critically acclaimed roles he became known for.

Married to Deppika Padukone, they form one of the main power couples of Bollywood. Having endorsed several brands and products, in September 2022 he made his first investment in the start-up space with SUGAR Cosmetics, owned by Vineeta Singh, who became famous after her role as a judge in Shark Tank India. Sharing news of the collaboration, Vineeta's husband Kaushik Mukherjee had announced on social media, sharing photos with his wife and Ranveer with the caption: "Ab hausle se jeene de Ab khauf nahi hai seene mein. Har raaste ko cheerenge Hum kaamyabi cheenenge Sab kuch mila paseene se Matlab bana ab jeene mein…"

"Kyun? Kyunki there's a little bit of Bittoo in all of us That isn't scared to dream bigger and better. And a little bit of Murad in all of us That has the sheer grit and willpower. To fall, fail, stand back up and deliver," referring to the ad which both had been part of. He had ended by saying, "On behalf of the entire team at SUGAR, Vineeta and I are super pumped to welcome Ranveer and all his energy and ambition to our cap table."

But that's not the only foray into entrepreneurship by Ranveer, back in 2019 he had teamed up with filmmaker Navzar Eranee to launch an independent music record label called IncInk, aimed at discovering future music superstars of India. Comenting on the association, Ranveer had said, "As an outsider in Bollywood, I have always wanted to do my bit to bring out and support the outstanding talent that we have in every street of our country. So, when Navzar and I came up with the idea of IncInk, it appealed to my core, my heart. IncInk is my passion, and I intend to use this platform to give as many artistes, from across the country, a chance to dazzle India with their talent."

Going forward, it shall be interesting to see which other investments Ranveer makes and whether he becomes involved as a co-founder, just like so many other actors in Bollywood have become known for in recent times, whether it be Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood and several others. On the film front, his fans are eagerly awaiting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, who's trailer was recently released.