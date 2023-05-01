Anushka Sharma Turns 35: A Glimpse At Her Entrepreneurial Journey

Sharma, who along with husband Virat Kohli is known as India's foremost power couples, has invested in several companies, is a brand ambassador and supports various causes, from animal rights to gender equality.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma turned 35 today, and ever since she made her mark with her dream debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan, she truly has gone from strength to strength.

Sharma, who along with husband Virat Kohli is known as India's foremost power couples, has invested in several companies, is a brand ambassador and supports various causes, from animal rights to gender equality. Following up her successful debut with other Yash Raj productions such as Band Baaja Baarat (2010) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), she went on to form a production house with her brother Karnesh Sharma, called Clean Slate Films in 2014. One of the productions it is known for is the gritty road thriller NH 10, which she starred in too. In 2022, Sharma left Clean Slate, leaving the operations to her brother, stating that she wanted to concentrate more on acting.

READ: How Anushka Sharma is Making her Mark on-screen and Behind the Scenes

Shifting to the entrepreneurship side, Sharma owns Nush, the apparel line which creates clothes for women. Offering a chic collection of western wear which combines casual and evening wear, the collection is designer free. Last year, she also turned a strategic partner at Wholsum Foods. Sharma had said in media interviews that she believed in the products and hence turned investor, brand ambassador and advocate for their flagship brand Slurrp Farm. The based products with zero junk ingredients offer a healthy alternative for kids meals, something which she completely believes in. Wholsum Foods was founded in 2016 with the launch of Slurrp Farm, and the co-founders are Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik.

Speaking about the partnership at that time, Anushka Sharma had said, "I've always believed you are what you eat – real, wholesome, sustainable food choices go a long way in setting the tone for a healthy and happy life. It's a realization that hit home even harder after I became a mother – I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers so their mission to unjunk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly. At the heart of this mission are millets, an ancient hardy grain packed with nutrients, making it good for us and good for the planet. Through the partnership, I hope to help nurture India's rich heritage of millets, and enable today's generation to leave behind a healthier lifestyle and planet for those to come."

As a couple, Sharma and Kohli invested in Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand. They are also the brand ambassadors of Blue Tribe. The company wants to revolutionize how India eats its meat by providing plant-based meat products.

Going ahead, it seems likely that Sharma shall involve herself in other brands too atleast as an investor, forging ahead with her selected acting projects.