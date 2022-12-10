FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 Must Watch Football Movies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We are in the midst of the football world cup, and no matter which team you are supporting, these films are a must watch. In fact, one does not even have to be a football fan to enjoy them. So whether you are staying up at night watching the exciting matches or not really into the game of football, these are some gems which are totally worth your time.

Pele, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine in a scene from Escape To Victory (1981)

Goal! (2005)

The first instalment of the Goal! trilogy also known as Goal! The Dream Begins is a film directed by Danny Cannon. The movie, whose screenplay is by Mike Jefferies, Adrian Butchart, Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais stars Kuno Becker, Alessandro Nivola, Marcel Iureş, Stephen Dillane, and Anna Friel. The film shows how an amateur player gets a chance to play professional football.

Goal! was made in collaboration with FIFA, which helped in giving the film a more realistic feel. Adidas reportedly paid $50 million towards the making of the film and promotions. The 2007 sequel Goal II: Living the Dream saw the player being selected in Real Madrid, and Goal III: Taking on the World is about two players from England who qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Bend It Like Beckham is one of the most loved sports films, and elicits a smile for those who think back at the time it was released. Starring Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley and Anupam Kher, it is about Jesminder 'Jess' Bhamra, a teenager who goes against the wishes of her Sikh parents by joining a local football team.

Emotional and a laugh fest at the same time, the film brought out the issues of race and the multi ethnic populace of modern Britain.

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Directed by and also starring Stephen Chow, the film is about Shaolin kung fu master Sing. The film saw extreme martial arts skills being used on the football field and during the time of its release was the most commercially successful film in Hong Kong.

The Damned United (2009)

The Damned United is based on David Peace's best-selling novel and is about Brian Clough, tracked alongside his contention with the renowned Leeds boss Don Revie. Viewers remember the film for the fantastic portrayal of Clough by Michael Sheen.

Directed by Tom Hooper, though a favourite football film with many, a lot of Clough's family members and some of other characters portrayed in the film spoke up against it, alleging inaccuracies in the portrayal of several aspects in the film.

Escape To Victory (1981)

One of the lesser known Sylvester Stallone films (atleast in India), it is based on the 1962 Hungarian film Two Half Times In Hell, and also stars Michael Caine, Pele, Bobby Moore and Ossie Ardiles. All of them star as Allied prisoners of war planning to escape from a Nazi POW camp.