Green Giants, Serial Killers And Double Lives: What To Watch

It seems thrillers and superheroes are here to stay as the current flavour of the season. Fans of Hulk shall have an entirely new world to look at in the form of She-Hulk. On the other hand serial killers and eerie secrets continue to form the crux of most upcoming shows. We tell you about the three latest series and you decide which one you would want to watch.

Zee5 Duranga on Zee5

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+ Hotstar)

Marvel continues to explore varied characters from their universe, the latest being She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. This one is about the chaotic life of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who is involved in a life threatening accident along with her cousin Bruce Banner, better known as The Hulk. In order to save her, Bruce uses his gamma blood, which transforms her into a giant green version of herself. Will life ever be normal again for her?

Duranga (ZEE5)

Sammit (Gulshan Devaiah) and Ira (Drashti Dhami) have an ideal married life. Ira loves her husband dearly as he manages the roles of both husband and father to their daughter very well. But Sammit has a dark history which his doting wife isn't aware of. This turns out to be a complex situation as Ira is a police officer who gets involved in a case involving a serial killer, and as the investigation proceeds she starts to realize that she just might be sleeping with the enemy.

Echoes (Netflix)

Identical twins Leni and Gina have been switching places with each ever since they were kids. But as they progressed into adulthood, so did this habit of theirs, with them ending up sharing husbands and living double lives. But one day when Leni goes missing, the scenario changes completely, with Gina in a race against time to find out where her sister is before everyone finds out their secret.