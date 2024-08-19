Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twenty years ago, Alexander Zhuperin decided to learn how to fly a helicopter. Just two years later, he became the absolute winner of the Mile Cup—an iconic competition in Russia where teams perform tasks simulating the work of medical and rescue crews. The pilot joined the national team and began achieving top results in competitions of varying levels. Today, Alexander has earned the most prestigious international awards, including the titles of World Champion and World Air Games Champion.

Helicopter sports were particularly popular in the mid-20th century. The countries of the former Soviet Union, where Alexander Zhuperin was born, were renowned for their strong athletes. "In Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, the development of helicopter sports was actively supported by the public defense and patriotic organization DOSAAF. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, competitions ceased for a while, but a strong flying school remained. In the 2000s, many commercial pilots emerged in the country, including enthusiasts who invested in the development of helicopter sports," the athlete explains.

Alexander is one of those who significantly contributes to the development of helicopter sports. For this, he was awarded a medal and diploma by the International Aeronautical Federation (FAI). Thanks to the efforts of Alexander and his colleagues, Russia now boasts one of the most modern airfields in the world—"Konakovo." Previously, this site was used for agricultural aviation.

According to Alexander Zhuperin, he had been considering this project for several years: "My wife Elena and I frequently flew past this site on our way from Moscow to Valdai and discussed how well-situated it was for creating a helicopter base. Eventually, in 2013, we, along with several other members of the Russian national team, purchased the airfield and began developing it. We created modern infrastructure and established the International Academy of Helicopter Sports—since then, we have been organizing and hosting sports events and helping pilots enhance their skills. For example, we organized training camps for international teams."

"Konakovo" regularly hosts national championships and open Russian championships with teams from other countries, as well as various projects. One of the most important is "Aerial Scouts." This competition allows all interested pilots to acquire or refine skills in target finding in unfamiliar terrain. According to Alexander Zhuperin, the project has practical significance: "Many helicopter pilots not only participate in competitions but also collaborate with volunteer groups engaged in search and rescue operations. I have personally participated in several search operations. To successfully complete such tasks, one must master complex maneuvers, understand the specifics of flying and landing in various landscapes, and be able to navigate using a map."

These skills are certainly valuable in both national and international competitions. Navigation—finding targets on paper maps—is one of the mandatory exercises for helicopter pilots. Pilots must also demonstrate their precision flying skills and ability to deliver cargo using ropes of varying lengths. But perhaps the most intriguing exercise is the "Slalom"—where pilots must carry a bucket of water through a series of gates at a low altitude and place it in the center of a table. Alexander performs this exercise with exceptional skill.

When discussing his awards, Alexander Zhuperin particularly highlights the World Air Games organized by the International Aeronautical Federation. He participated in these games in 2015 in Dubai, where he became the absolute champion, winning first place in the "Precision Flight" and "Slalom" exercises.

"This award is especially valuable to me because the World Air Games are like the 'Olympic Games' for aviation sports. These are very large and spectacular competitions: in 2015, 1,200 athletes from 56 countries competed in 24 disciplines. We competed against the best pilots from around the world—knowing this, I felt a sense of responsibility and nervousness, but it didn't prevent me from achieving a commendable result. Throughout my sports career, I have realized that psychological preparation is a crucial aspect. Regardless of how much you train and how precisely you coordinate your movements, it is impossible to become a champion without high stress resilience," shared the pilot.

Fellow helicopter sports enthusiasts value Alexander Zhuperin's experience and expertise. As a result, he has been invited multiple times to judge various competitions, including the Open Helicopter Sports Championship of Belarus in Vitebsk in 2015 and the Open Russian Championship in 2019.

In the coming years, Alexander Zhuperin plans to develop helicopter sports in the United States. For the past 20-30 years, American teams have not participated in international competitions, but there are those interested in refining their skills and building a sports career. "We aim to unite enthusiasts from America, establish a training process, and organize national championships. I am confident that helicopter sports will become increasingly popular each year. Not only does it enhance piloting techniques and flight safety, but it also helps people meet interesting individuals with rich life experiences. Engaging in a beloved activity in good company is twice as enjoyable," concluded the athlete.