On February 15th, actor Rana Daggubati and his real life South-superstar uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati were accompanied by Netflix's Indian Content VP, Monika Shergill on stage for web series Rana Naidu's trailer launch at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, Bandra. They were joined by the stellar cast of the upcoming Netflix original Rana Naidu comprising Surveen Chawla, Gaurav Chopra, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The series is the Indian adaptation of the 2013 series titled Ray Donovan.

The trailer launch which was held in Mumbai much like the series started with the grand entry of Rana Daggubati who entered the stage in a lavish red car with a cricket bat in his hand much like his character in the series. He was soon accompanied by his uncle and co-star Venkatesh Daggubati who plays his father in Rana Naidu and also relaid some of his lines for the audience. As the celluloid father and son duo demonstrated the rugged conflict between them with powerful dialogues they were interrupted by Shergill who commenced the trailer launch and invited the entire cast and two directors Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman on stage.

With actors like Ashish Vidyarthi and Sushant Singh as part of the cast who have often donned dark roles, the question had to be asked. Will the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan get as dark and intense as the original? To this Verma replied, "the series will be darker than the original." A question was also posed to Vidyarthi on him essaying a negative character, to which the actor cheekily replied, "of lately, I mean in the recent 30 years, I have been playing negative characters but as for this one, I believe its not black or white but a lot of grey space the character falls in." Television actor Gaurav Chopra added that the entire show in fact is written in "shades of grey".

Shergill shared that 2023 has so far been great for Netflix with the release of several series and films. As for Netflix's upcoming projects they are not focussed just on stories from the south but introduce many more genres to their originals.