Globally, 1.5 billion tyres are discarded annually, and their environmental impact is huge. Only a mere 20% of these tyres find their way to recycling facilities, leaving a overwhelming 80% to languish in landfills for hundreds of years, wreaking havoc on our environment and health.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tushar Suhalka is building India's first re-engineered tyre brand, Regrip, with actor Suniel Shetty. Recognized by Govt of India's Niti Ayog for his contribution to the circular economy, he has over 14 years of experience in B2B businesses. As the founder of ReGrip, he leads a team of innovators who are reshaping the destiny of discarded tyres, extending their lifecycle, and reducing their environmental impact.

But what's the fuss about all these tyres?

With the rise in car sales across the country, once their lifespan is over, tyres find their forever home in landfills. Globally, 1.5 billion tyres are discarded annually, and their environmental impact is huge. Only a mere 20% of these tyres find their way to recycling facilities, leaving a overwhelming 80% to languish in landfills for hundreds of years, wreaking havoc on our environment and health.

Tushar aims to tackle this global tyre crisis head-on, by breathing new life into discarded tyres, extending their usefulness and minimising their adverse effects on the planet.

A first generation entrepreneur with graduation in Law and Masters in Marketing, Tushar raised funding from actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty who took interest in this solution-driven venture. "I am super excited about my association with Regrip. We're not just redefining the concept of recycled, safe, economical and high quality tyres, but also contributing to a greener future by reducing waste and maximising the lifecycle of each tyre. By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, we can create a better world for generations to come," Shetty had said.

SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW: Suniel Shetty On Working In A Restaurant At The Age of 16

Interestingly, the brand was also part of Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India) documentary series 'Brands of Tomorrow' on Disney + Hotstar, which was about the journeys of India's transformative and socially resonant modern brands. "Being a first generation entrepreneur, Tushar has chosen to work in a realm that directly impacts people and the environment. The concept of reengineering of tires might have existed but it was always a cost-cutting approach for transporters," Suchayan Mandal, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy at AIL-India. had said.

Coming back to the moot point, why should we be so concerned about discarded tyres?

"The chemical composition of tyres is such that they're not decomposable or biodegradable. You leave a tyre for hundreds of years on the ground, it will stay intact, nothing will happen to it. This makes it a breeding ground for mosquitoes, rats and snakes, as water gets clogged in it. If you burn the tyre, it will release chemicals that are toxic in nature and if you let it remain on the land it will make the land barren," Tushar told us, highlighting some of the dangers.



Tushar also points out how everyone is busy talking about the harms that plastics cause, but not tyres. On a positive front, this year the government has introduced EPR policies for the tyre industry also, because of which there is an extended responsibility on the companies producing these tyres. For example if any tyre company is making 10 tonnes of rubber they also have to do the same amount of recycling. This is a step towards the long term solution of taking care of the tyre problem, moving forwards just like Tushar did in his own career, starting off with a salary of 3000 INR in his first job at a call centre and failing twice while appearing for the Chartered Accountancy exam. And now 14 years later, he finds himself at the helm of a company looking to solve a major environmental threat alongside action man Suniel Shetty. Speaking of whom, it would be a nice touch if Shetty is seen in the next installment of his Amazon Prime action web series 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' throwing a couple of tyres to decimate his opponents. Are you listening, Mr Shetty?

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari