The increasing commercialization of yoga in the United States raises concerns about its spiritual roots being overshadowed by a focus on physical fitness and profit. While more Americans practice yoga for its physical and mental health benefits, some worry that its spiritual teachings are being diluted. Yoga is rooted in the mind-body-spirit connection, but as the industry grows, there are fears that the emphasis on physical fitness comes at the expense of its spiritual essence.

The roots of yoga in the US

According to a 2016 report from Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance, the yoga industry in the United States generated $16 billion in revenue that year, with nearly 37 million people practicing yoga. Steph Ball-Mitchell, the founder of Online Yoga School, recalls that it's a far cry from the early days of yoga in the US. When she started, the practice was largely seen as the domain of hippies and counterculture types.

With such a large and growing market for yoga, it's no surprise that businesses have sprung up to capitalize on the trend. Yoga studios, clothing companies, retreat centers, and even apps and online platforms have all emerged to cater to the growing demand.

Commercialization of yoga

Some yoga practitioners worry that the commercialization of the practice is leading to a loss of authenticity and a dilution of its spiritual roots. They point to the prevalence of "yoga selfies" on social media, which claim to emphasize the physical aspects of the practice at the expense of its more meditative and introspective elements.

Others worry that the rise of corporate yoga chains and the increasing focus on "yoga as exercise" is leading to a commodification of the practice, turning it into just another way for companies to make a profit.

The first-ever online yoga platform

Fortunately, not everyone sees it that way. Many in the yoga community argue that the industry's growth is a positive development, as it brings the benefits of the practice to a wider audience and helps spread its message of health and wellness.

They point out that yoga has been shown to have a wide range of physical and mental health benefits, including reduced stress, improved flexibility and strength, and even lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Some in the industry argue that the commercialization of yoga is simply a natural evolution of the practice. As long as the practice's core values are maintained, there is nothing wrong with businesses making a profit from it.

Ball-Mitchell established Online Yoga School when online classes were frowned upon – when the industry was dominated by purists who believed that yoga should be taught in person.

The question remains: is the yoga industry losing its soul, or is it simply evolving to meet the needs of a changing world?

Innovating and respecting the origins of yoga are not mutually exclusive

The truth is likely somewhere in between. While it's true that the commercialization of yoga has led to some negative consequences, such as the de-emphasis of its spiritual roots and the focus on physical appearance, it's also true that the industry has brought the practice to a wider audience and helped to spread its benefits.

For example, Ball-Mitchell has been instrumental in making yoga teacher training accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of income or background. Yet despite pioneering the first-ever online yoga platform, Steph has never lost sight of the core principles of yoga that have guided the practice for centuries. She is known for her in-depth yoga philosophy lessons, emphasizing the importance of the entire 8-limb path of yoga. She teaches her students that yoga is much more than just a movement modality and that it is essential to practice all 8 limbs, not just the yoga poses focusing on one limb. This approach has helped her students gain a deeper understanding of the ancient wisdom that underlies the practice of yoga.

Ultimately, the question of whether the yoga industry is losing its soul is one that each practitioner must answer for themselves. For some, the commercialization of the practice may be a turn-off, while for others, it may be a positive development that brings the benefits of yoga to more people.

One thing is clear: as long as the core values of the practice are maintained, and the focus remains on the connection between mind, body, and spirit, yoga will continue to be a powerful tool for health and wellness for years to come.

