The Creativity Champion: Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co- Founder, Beatoven.AI He was largely influenced by in-house legends- his father, Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, and grandfather, Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan. But how did Khan come up with the idea?

By Paromita Gupta

Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co- Founder, Beatoven.AI

If you love Taylor Swift or not, one cannot be blind to the ongoing massive copyright battle between her and the record executive, Scooter Braun. It started when the latter acquired the country star's six albums, preventing her from getting any royalties on her work or any form of usage. Copyright is a serious deal in the creative industry, particularly music. Mansoor Rahimat Khan and Siddharth Bhardwaj are leveraging Generative AI to make original royalty-free background music without musical knowledge with Beatoven.ai.

"Our mission is to imbibe various musical cultures of the world into one system and empower content creators with creative tools for easy accessibility of royalty-free music for their content," is the startup's motto. Khan's inclination towards building a music AI startup can be credited to his lineage. "I come from a family of musicians that has pioneered sitar music in India and globally. We have been in music for 7 generations. Later in life, I was inspired by electronic music to an extent where I started producing music myself," shares Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co-founder, Beatoven.ai. He was largely influenced by in-house legends- his father, Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, and grandfather, Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan. But how did Khan come up with the idea?

"The traditional market comprised mostly of libraries that provide stock music which involved an inherent challenge of searching and editing soundtracks as well as licensing them. There are more than 12 million professional content creators and 100 million casual creators globally who are constantly faced with the challenge of searching for royalty free background music for their content. This market opportunity combined with our personal expertise in music and technology drove us to pursue the creation of Beatoven.ai," he shares.

Its AI capabilities combine advanced music theory and production concepts to deliver unique music. The platform has over 90 artists, and "Beatoven.ai's music quality can be expected to match up to human level in a couple of months."

Talking about his expansion plans, he shares that the startup aims to get 5 million users over the next 2 years and get upto 10X of its current revenues in ARR over the next 12 months.

Factsheet:

No of founders: 2

Funding: Pre-Series A $1.3MN

Year of Inception: 2021
