The Royal Couturier: 23 Years Of Fashion Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

It is assumed that when a top actor is tying the knot, Sabyasachi would be part of their dress code, whether it was Anushka Sharma's lehenga, Ranveer Singh's sherwani or several others. It's been 23 years since fashion designer and couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee started his label, going on to design costumes for movies like Guzaarish, Raavan, and English Vinglish.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology alumnus has created several marvellous creations, be it The Miami Fashion Week in 2004, where his collection was titled The Frog Princess that featured Indian textiles with a bohemian touch or his 2005 spring-summer collection called The Nair Sisters. What continues to draw people towards his creations is Mukherjee's use of unorthodox fabrics, coupled with the detailing and mesmerizing fusions. But for all the incredible work he has done, he is especially known for Indian bridal wear.

However, that may be the reason as it would be difficult to keep track of the amount of varied work he does, including projects such as Save the Saree where he retailed hand woven Indian sarees on a non-profit basis, an initiative which was given public support by top actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and others. But Bollywood had been noticing him since the first film he designed clothes for and won a National award for, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.

For the sixth edition of Entrepreneur's Creative Inc, we recognize 25 creative artists and brand builders selected on the basis of qualitative analysis and consideration from industry leaders and Entrepreneur India Editors, who reviewed hundreds of nominations – under the cultural economy. The people featured in the ensuing pages are the champions of the value of design excellence. How some of these creators are using design to address some of society's most pressing problems showcases their potential for the future. Our ambition with this issue is to explore what role design and creativity play to make a better world.