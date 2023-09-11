The Titanian Managing creativity with profitability has made Revathi Kant, the house of creative talent at Titan.

By Punita Sabharwal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan

Revathi Kant has been the person behind translating the whole aesthetics of architecture into pieces of beauty. Managing creativity with profitability has made her the house of creative talent at Titan.

Talking about her style of work, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan says, "What happens is we start with the inspiration and you know we always take these authentic stories and what really the designers are passionate about. So it's not like mandated what they want. We should take the story. We look at various things, what we are interested in what story really appeals to us, which will make a lot of difference because nobody has done it. And our take is how we interpret that. I think that's where our skill sets come in. And when we take something like an architecture and we have done architecture in gold jewelry, you have seen our earlier pieces, you know using that its much easy to translate because there are those jewelry techniques like if you have seen architecture templates in gold, you can mold it."

Tanishq is a very large brand, so they have youngsters coming in, this wedding assembly so they have young brides, then they have this high value people in 45-50 who are buying it.

As she adds further, "And the question you asked is a difficult task. So if you have exactly the point because its architecture, there's geometry. If you got to get the geometry yet have a net result which is a piece which you wear, you nearly need to go with the stones and all of that. And hence that more lapidary piece also comes in. The complication in this collection first is conceiving it so that it flows and it should finally look like not like a piece of architecture but a beautiful jewelry which encompasses architecture."
Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur Staff

Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine

