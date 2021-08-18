Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Almost India's half market is trending across having a variant size of SUVs like smaller, mid one and the larger one. You must have a look at a couple of SUVs that emerged in the market that you must purchase.

1. Hyundai Alcazar

Alcazar is Hyundai's new creation that is designed and structured as per SUV. It's Hyundai's new SUV launch in the market. It looks is quite similar to Creta. Alcazar has unmatchable features with a fit body including a larger 2.0 petrol engine and some professional equipment. Alcazar is packed with a list of instruments like a monitoring system, dual wireless charging docks, air purifiers, and multiple accessories. It is luxurious and spacious with a price range starting from Rs. 16.30 Lakh to Rs. 20 Lakh.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes enters into the market along with its newly emerged exclusive version GLA. It is the latest version with more practical full-fledged features like an upgraded chassis slightly stiffer which is 30mm. This SUV is designed uniquely with exclusive exterior designs and a tweaked suspension. GLA's presence in the market invites more royalty and is luxurious enough for long drives. It has a robust engine along with a diesel fuel type justified for long route running. Overall, the starting price of Mercedes-Benz GLA is Rs. 43.70 Lakh. The price justifies the variety of upgrades brought by GLA.

3. Volkswagen Taigun

The most trending word in the SUV market is Volkswagen Taigun, it emerged after its sibling Skoda Kushaq. Skoda Kushaq has captured the marketplace because of its subsidiary products. Similarly, Volkswagen Taigun has premium quality features because it is a home-grown product and is manufactured by Skoda Volkswagen Pvt Ltd. The felid testing of Taigun was done in India. Taigun has luxury along with space and style. It jas 1.0 petrol liter and 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, summing to make 115 bhp and 150 bhp. Skoda tried to fit Taigun under an affordable price range starting from Rs. 105 Lakhs to Rs. 18 Lakhs.