Hair transplant clinics in Turkey have set themselves apart as the top medical facilities that offer a permanent surgical solution for hair loss.

If you're experiencing excessive hair loss, clinics offering an advanced hair transplant in Turkey might be your only option for restoring your natural hair appearance and reversing the signs of male/female baldness.

Learn what you can expect from hair transplants in Istanbul, Turkey, and find out what results you can achieve with these procedures.

Why is Turkey popular among medical tourists?

When you think of Turkey, you likely imagine it as a great vacation destination – it has a rich culture, great sightseeing spots, mesmerizing architecture, and more. However, while Turkey welcomes countless global travelers yearly, not all come solely for pleasure.

The Turkish medical tourism industry has been experiencing a massive boom over the last few decades, and for a good reason.

Due to heavy government investments in the industry, strict regulations, and experienced surgeons who can perform the most demanding of procedures with the utmost ease, Turkey has become one of the top destinations for all international patients who need healthcare or cosmetic treatments.

Every clinic in the country adheres to the highest EU standards, delivering exceptional medical services and ensuring that each patient is well taken care of.

With such a high quality of services and overall affordable transplant costs in Turkey, it's no wonder the country is so popular among medical tourists.

Patient-oriented clinics deliver natural-looking results

Despite hair transplantation methods becoming more sophisticated over the last few years, surgeons still need to devote time and effort to perfecting their craft to ensure satisfying results.

After all, no matter how advanced the equipment is or how streamlined the tools used during transplants are, not every hair transplant surgeon can customize the procedure to ensure that the results suit your unique needs and preferences.

Only a surgeon with years of experience in advanced hair transplants can create the perfect, natural-looking hairline that fits your facial features, for instance. If you want to be completely satisfied with your surgery, you'll need to look for patient-oriented clinics like Medart Hair that can customize the approach to each individual procedure.

Medart Hair was founded in 2018 and has treated over 5,000 patients with hair loss so far. The clinic prides itself on its ability to cater to every unique patient, personalizing treatments and approaches to ensure every visitor's utmost satisfaction.

With modern facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and highly experienced medical staff, Medart Hair has every patient undergoing hair transplant procedures well taken care of.

Hair transplant cost – Turkey vs. the US

Quality of service and the overall affordability of hair transplant surgery are two of the main reasons why so many medical tourists visit Turkey. So, what can you expect in terms of the hair transplant Istanbul cost?

Like in any other clinic in the world, the exact hair transplant cost in a clinic in Turkey like Medart Hair will vary based on a few factors – the specific hair transplant technique, the condition of the donor area, and the number of grafts needed for a natural-looking result.

On average, a treatment such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) will go for about $3,000 to $4,000, give or take, depending on the factors above.

On the other hand, the same treatment in the US can easily cost well over $15,000, making hair transplants around 70% cheaper in Turkey.

Just because the treatments are cheaper, however, doesn't mean they're of any lesser quality. As discussed, Turkish clinics are known for their utmost quality of service. Their services are only cheaper because of the differences in living costs and the overall currency devaluation between the USD and TRY.

What's included in hair transplant packages?

When traveling to a foreign country for healthcare or cosmetic surgery, it's not only the costs of the treatment itself that you should consider. You should also consider the costs of transportation, accommodation, and more.

Fortunately, clinics in Turkey like Medart Hair have taken care of that for you. Medart Hair offers comprehensive hair transplant packages. When you schedule your surgery with them, they will give you a quote for their full-service packages, which will include the costs of:

● Transplantation surgery;

● Accommodation in a hotel close to the clinic;

● Transfer between the clinic, hotel, and airport.

Therefore, with Medart Hair, the only additional expense you'll have is for your airplane tickets. All the other essentials are included in the price.

Advanced hair transplant techniques

Different hair transplant clinics in Turkey will offer varying services. At Medart Hair, you can have a Follicular Unit Extraction FUE hair transplant or a Direct Hair Implantation DHI hair transplant. The services are available for hair transplants, as well as beard and eyebrow transplants.

The FUE treatment starts with the surgeon extracting individual hair grafts from the donor area. Once the hair follicles are removed and left in a nutrient-rich solution, the surgeon makes small cuts in the recipient area to make room for the transplanted hair.

The DHI treatment is only slightly different. It eliminates the need for creating cuts in the recipient area. Instead, extracted hair follicles are inserted into a specialized pen-like tool. The tool automatically makes room for the transplanted hair and inserts the follicles.

As a general rule of thumb, the FUE treatment is used for more extensive hair loss over a larger area, while the DHI treatment is used for increasing hair thickness in a smaller area.

Results you can expect after hair transplant surgery

Medart Hair enjoys high success with excellent graft survival rates. The surgeons and medical staff work hard to create appealing, natural-looking results that ensure patient satisfaction. On the clinic's website, you can find countless before-and-after images of previous patients and see what you can expect.

However, keep in mind that the results take a while to become fully visible post-op. Your transplanted hair will show signs of growth after about 3 months, while it can take around 12 to 18 months for it to become fully established. The doctors will monitor your progress via virtual consultations and ensure you recover quickly.

Final thoughts

Turkish clinics like Medart Hair have proven to be reliable facilities for hair loss treatments. They can deliver an outstanding quality of service at affordable prices, helping you overcome hair loss without issues.