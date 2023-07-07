Chocolate symbolises joy, indulgence, and celebration, allowing us to escape into a world of sweetness and savour every delightful bite. To know more about this delicious treat that has not lost its popularity even today, we spoke to prominent chefs from renowned restaurants.

World Chocolate Day, celebrated on July 7 each year, is a delightful occasion that brings people together. On this day, people indulge in a wide array of chocolate-infused delights, ranging from hot chocolate to candy bars, cakes, and brownies. It is a time to savour the heavenly flavours and irresistible allure of chocolate, appreciating the craftsmanship and artistry that goes into creating these delightful treats.

The history of the day dates back to 2009 which was the year World Chocolate Day was established to commemorate the anniversary of chocolates' introduction to Europe in 1550. Chocolate before the year 1550 was primarily available in specific countries across South and Central America, such as Mexico. In 1519 a Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes was presented with a chocolate-based drink called Xocolatl by the Aztec emperor. Cortes brought the beverage back to Europe and added sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon to make it sweeter. Solid chocolate bars, however, gained popularity in the 1800s. This led to the spread of chocolate's popularity throughout Europe, and it eventually became the beloved treat we know today.

Chocolate symbolises joy, indulgence, and celebration, allowing us to escape into a world of sweetness and savour every delightful bite. To know more about this delicious treat that has not lost its popularity even today, we spoke to prominent chefs from renowned restaurants in Mumbai namely, Chef Shubhayu Sarkar from Balmy Breach Candy, Chef Govind Nayak from Shy Café and Chef Lalit Chunara from Blabber All Day. Here are four takeaways from our conversation.

1. Why do restaurants still have chocolate as a main ingredient despite new flavours being consistently introduced to the market?

Chef Lalit explained, "Despite new flavours consistently being introduced to the market, chocolate continues to be a main ingredient in many restaurants for several reasons. First and foremost, chocolate has a timeless appeal and is deeply loved by people of all ages. Its rich and indulgent taste provides a comforting experience that is hard to replicate with other flavours." He further added, "Chocolate is familiar and popular among customers also making it a safe choice for restaurant menus, ensuring a wide customer base." Chef Shubhayu elaborated on the same saying, "Chocolate is the core of desserts, an all-time favourite! you can add more offerings but can't take away what people love."

2. Why should chocolate remain a part of the menu in the future?

Chef Lalit said, "Firstly, it is loved by people across different generations and cultures, becoming a popular choice for customers. Secondly, its versatility allows for a wide range of culinary creations, from traditional favourites to new and inventive dishes." Chef Govind added, "Chocolates have gained popularity for centuries and will remain to be a beloved flavour worldwide. The demand for chocolate-based desserts will remain consistent. There will be experiments and variations in the preparation but chocolate will remain an important ingredient in the future."

3. Desserts that are indulgent and healthy

Chef Govind said, "Chocolate chia seed pudding, Flourless chocolate cake & Chocolate protein balls are some of the healthy as well as delicious." He added, "While these options offer a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate desserts, it's still important to enjoy them in moderation as part of a balanced diet." Chef Lalit shared one idea that immediately came to his mind: "Chocolate-Dipped Fresh Fruit." It's a wonderfully simple yet incredibly satisfying option that combines the goodness of fresh fruit with the irresistible allure of chocolate.

4. A simple and delicious chocolate dessert preparation

Chef Lalit shared the preparation for a classic chocolate lava cake. "To prepare it, I start by melting premium dark chocolate and butter together. In a separate bowl, I whisk together eggs, sugar, and a dash of vanilla extract until well combined. I then gently fold in the melted chocolate mixture and sifted cocoa powder until the batter is smooth. The batter is divided into individual ramekins and baked at a high temperature for a short duration, creating a deliciously gooey and molten chocolate centre. The lava cakes are then served warm, accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce for an extra touch of indulgence," he said.