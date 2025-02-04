The numbers are according to data obtained and processed by Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), a complex distributed infrastructure dedicated to processing cybersecurity-related data streams from millions of voluntary participants globally.

Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity and digital privacy company has revealed that 1 in every three, which is 28.8 per cent of internet users in India were targeted by web-borne threats last year.

The company said that its products detected 44,372,823 internet-based cyberthreats in 2024. The numbers are according to data obtained and processed by Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), a complex distributed infrastructure dedicated to processing cybersecurity-related data streams from millions of voluntary participants globally.

According to the company, KSN data is collected from its customers using the cybersecurity software on their computers and voluntarily sharing information with the firm. The network uses a combination of analysis, Big Data, and machine learning (ML) to deliver information on cyberthreat landscape in a particular region.

Kaspersky also said that cyberthreat in India had seen a gradual reduction in 2024 compared to the previous year, with a 5 per cent drop in the number of web-borne threats. While the number of cyberthreats detected has decreased, the threat continues to evolve, with Kaspersky data showing that browsers remain the main way of spreading malicious programs. Social engineering attacks like phishing, ransomware, and AI-driven threats were also prominent in 2024, according to the company.

"The decrease in threat incidents does not mean one should get complacent about cybersecurity. With AI tools being used to generate malware or unleash phishing attacks, companies and users need to be vigilant about cybersecurity. Cybercriminals are now working in a "quantity over quality" scheme, lesser but more targeted attacks," said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region, Kaspersky.