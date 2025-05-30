The initiative aims to provide Indian startups with global exposure, access to international markets, and opportunities for cross-border collaboration

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ten Indian AI startups have been selected to participate in a global acceleration programme in Paris as part of the IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative, an international effort led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with Station F and HEC Paris.

The initiative aims to provide Indian startups with global exposure, access to international markets, and opportunities for cross-border collaboration. The selected startups, which span diverse domains such as privacy engineering, conversational AI, earth observation, edtech, cybersecurity, and deeptech image editing, were chosen through a rigorous multi-stage process. They will participate in a four-month programme at Station F, the world's largest startup campus.

The accelerator includes a one-month virtual onboarding module followed by a three-month in-person residency in Paris. During this period, the startups will engage with European investors, mentors, and innovation networks through programming developed by HEC Paris, one of Europe's leading business schools.

Speaking on the announcement, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the strategic significance of the initiative, calling it a milestone in India's "innovation diplomacy". He noted that the move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the AI Action Summit in February 2024, signalling India's intent to shape global AI standards.

"India's AI ecosystem is now on the cusp of a global breakthrough. Through initiatives like this, we are enabling our most promising startups to tap into international markets, form global alliances, and create scalable, impactful solutions," he said.

The selected startups include, PrivaSapien Technologies, CoRover.ai, Staqu Technologies, SatSure Analytics, Storyvord, VolarAlta, Smartail, Secure Blink, NeuroPixel.AI, and Voicing AI.

"The IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative is more than an acceleration program, it is a bridge between India's talent and the world's innovation hubs," said Meity secretary S Krishnan. "These 10 startups exemplify the strength, diversity, and global potential of Indian AI. We are proud to support their next leap as global AI leaders."

MeitY Additional Secretary and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, Abhishek Singh, said the programme is designed as a bridge between Indian talent and international innovation hubs, reflecting India's growing strength and ambition in AI.

This initiative is aligned with the broader IndiaAI Mission launched in March 2024, which aims to foster responsible and inclusive AI development across seven strategic pillars including compute infrastructure, innovation, skills development, and startup financing.