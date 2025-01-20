Since the fund's inception in 2019, the firm has made 180 investments overall with the completion of this cohort.

Early-stage venture capital firm 100X.VC announced a USD 2.7 million investment in 18 startups as part of its 12th cohort.

This brings the total number of investments made by the Mumbai-based firm to 180 since its inception in 2019.

The 12th cohort was selected from a pool of over 1900 startups, with only 304 shortlisted for consideration. A Pitch Day event, which drew more than 400 investors from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, VC funds, and corporations, saw each startup securing INR 1.25 crore in investment.

Ninad Karpe, Founder and Partner, 100X.VC, said "We are excited to unveil our newest cohort, Class 12, which comprises 18 groundbreaking startups. With these additions, our portfolio now has investments in 180 early-stage startups. In this cohort, our startups span diverse sectors such as B2B SaaS, Gaming, RegTech, Textile, Consumer, and Bio Tech. We are confident that India's early-stage startup ecosystem is brimming with transformative potential, and the startups in Class 12 exemplify these promising opportunities."

The 18 startups making up the Class 12 cohort include:

Cellarim Labs – A chemical manufacturing firm revolutionising production with cell-free technology. Clodexa – A B2B SaaS platform enhancing sales at the point of intent. Currychief – A direct-to-consumer food brand specialising in ready-to-cook regional curry pastes. Dualite – A SaaS company simplifying software development through end-to-end product solutions. Famyo – A home furnishings brand creating character-based designs for kids. Gape Labs – A gaming and entertainment startup focused on developing world-class games from India. Numberlabs – An AI-powered solution designed to streamline finance operations for CFOs. NuMode – A brand specialising in industrial apparel, particularly branded uniforms for India's workforce. PiePay – A digital payment solutions startup offering banking services without cards. PlaySuper – A platform offering gaming tools and analytics to enhance retention in mobile games. Propall – A real estate visualisation firm enabling 3D modeling of unbuilt properties. Scoutflo – A cloud management platform for developers, focusing on simplifying cloud infrastructure. Selkea – A compliance automation company aimed at simplifying regulatory processes for BFSI sectors. Supaboard – An AI-driven analytics platform offering instant access to a team of AI analysts. Trado – A B2B trading platform designed to empower traders and innovate the trading experience. WeTeach – An educational technology platform offering interactive learning tools for the modern classroom. Vantify – A fintech company specialising in automation for small businesses to manage financial workflows. Telescope – A startup creating advanced software solutions for data visualisation and analytics.

These 18 startups represent the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of India's startup ecosystem, each demonstrating transformative potential in their respective industries. As they embark on their journeys with 100X.VC's support, these companies are poised to make a significant impact across technology, business, and society.