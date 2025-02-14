Rolled out in Mumbai on Valentine's Day, QuickiES ensures that freshly prepared, high-quality dishes reach customers within 15 minutes—otherwise, the order is free.

Mumbai-based internet restaurant company Rebel Foods has launched QuickiES, a '15-minute or Free' food delivery app, setting a new benchmark in India's quick-commerce sector. Rolled out in Mumbai on Valentine's Day, QuickiES ensures that freshly prepared, high-quality dishes reach customers within 15 minutes—otherwise, the order is free.

A clever play on 'Quick' and 'ES' (EatSure, Rebel Foods' flagship platform), QuickiES leverages EatSure's trusted brands while introducing a disruptive approach to fast food delivery. The app offers a specially curated menu featuring popular brands like Faasos Wraps, Ovenstory Pizza, Wendy's Burgers, Behrouz Biryani, Lunchbox meals, and Sweet Truth desserts, among others. Additionally, QuickiES debuts café-style snacks, including samosas, idlis, medu vadas, pakoras, poha, sandwiches, instant noodles, hot beverages, and milkshakes—catering to a broad spectrum of customer preferences.

According to Sagar Kochhar, Co-founder and CEO of EatSure, Rebel Foods, QuickiES stems from the insight that urban consumers seek instant yet high-quality meals. "We already deliver 25,000+ wraps, 10,000 kgs of dum biryani, and 18,000 burgers daily. With AI, data science, and predictive forecasting, QuickiES is built to deliver trusted restaurant brands with a '15-minute or Free' promise," he stated.

The logistical backbone of QuickiES includes AI-enabled forecasting, full-stack operating systems, and hardware innovations such as speed ovens and hot holding zones—technologies refined by Rebel Foods over years of operating in 80+ cities across India, the UAE, and the UK.

Ankush Grover, Co-founder and CEO – India & UAE, Rebel Foods, highlighted QuickiES' ability to deliver brand-name food at lightning speed. "Indians are used to ordering snacks locally, but quality, branded food with instant delivery? That's where QuickiES changes the game. It's not just a burger; it's a Wendy's burger in 15 minutes! Our model ensures consistency, quality, and an exciting product range," he added.

This pioneering food delivery concept aligns with EatSure's mission to drive innovation, speed, and quality in the food-tech space. After its Mumbai launch, Rebel Foods aims to expand QuickiES across India, revolutionising how customers experience quick food delivery.