15 Minutes or Free! Rebel Foods' QuickiES Sets a New Benchmark in Quick Commerce Rolled out in Mumbai on Valentine's Day, QuickiES ensures that freshly prepared, high-quality dishes reach customers within 15 minutes—otherwise, the order is free.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sagar Kochhar, Co-founder and CEO of EatSure, Rebel Foods

Mumbai-based internet restaurant company Rebel Foods has launched QuickiES, a '15-minute or Free' food delivery app, setting a new benchmark in India's quick-commerce sector. Rolled out in Mumbai on Valentine's Day, QuickiES ensures that freshly prepared, high-quality dishes reach customers within 15 minutes—otherwise, the order is free.

A clever play on 'Quick' and 'ES' (EatSure, Rebel Foods' flagship platform), QuickiES leverages EatSure's trusted brands while introducing a disruptive approach to fast food delivery. The app offers a specially curated menu featuring popular brands like Faasos Wraps, Ovenstory Pizza, Wendy's Burgers, Behrouz Biryani, Lunchbox meals, and Sweet Truth desserts, among others. Additionally, QuickiES debuts café-style snacks, including samosas, idlis, medu vadas, pakoras, poha, sandwiches, instant noodles, hot beverages, and milkshakes—catering to a broad spectrum of customer preferences.

According to Sagar Kochhar, Co-founder and CEO of EatSure, Rebel Foods, QuickiES stems from the insight that urban consumers seek instant yet high-quality meals. "We already deliver 25,000+ wraps, 10,000 kgs of dum biryani, and 18,000 burgers daily. With AI, data science, and predictive forecasting, QuickiES is built to deliver trusted restaurant brands with a '15-minute or Free' promise," he stated.

The logistical backbone of QuickiES includes AI-enabled forecasting, full-stack operating systems, and hardware innovations such as speed ovens and hot holding zones—technologies refined by Rebel Foods over years of operating in 80+ cities across India, the UAE, and the UK.

Ankush Grover, Co-founder and CEO – India & UAE, Rebel Foods, highlighted QuickiES' ability to deliver brand-name food at lightning speed. "Indians are used to ordering snacks locally, but quality, branded food with instant delivery? That's where QuickiES changes the game. It's not just a burger; it's a Wendy's burger in 15 minutes! Our model ensures consistency, quality, and an exciting product range," he added.

This pioneering food delivery concept aligns with EatSure's mission to drive innovation, speed, and quality in the food-tech space. After its Mumbai launch, Rebel Foods aims to expand QuickiES across India, revolutionising how customers experience quick food delivery.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The 10 Best Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Listen to for Growth, Strategy and Success

Unlock your potential with the 10 must-listen podcasts for entrepreneurs, offering expert insights on growth, strategy and success.

By Roy Dekel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

LaunchDarkly Acquires Houseware to Enhance Feature Management with Warehouse-Native Analytics

With this acquisition, LaunchDarkly aims to transform data warehouses into powerful engines of actionable insights.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Backs 22 Young Entrepreneurs with Grants & Mentorship

WTFund's second cohort, spanning 50+ cities, showcases startups across Tech, D2C, Edtech, Fintech, and more. Tier I drives AI/ML B2B solutions, while Tier II/III focus on vernacular-first B2C innovations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Spacepreneur

"We're bringing the cost of space access down to as little as USD 350-2000/kg. That's 1/8th the cost of SpaceX's Falcon 9 and 1/35th the global launch price average," Manu J. Nair Co-founder & CEO, Ethereal Exploration Guild

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'2,000 People, 900 Parking Spaces': Amazon's Return-to-Office Mandate Has Hit a Snag — Not Enough Desks or Parking

Amazon is reportedly short at least 800 desks in the San Francisco Bay Area.

By Sherin Shibu