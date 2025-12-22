The acquisition is targeted for completion on or before 31 March 2026.

AI-driven business process management (BPM) solution provider 1Point1 Solutions has announced its entry into the Latin American market through the acquisition of Netcom Business Contact Center S.A. Netcom is a Costa Rica-headquartered business process management firm with operations across multiple countries in the region.

Under a definitive share purchase agreement, 1Point1 will acquire 100 percent ownership of Netcom for a total transaction value of USD 33.37 million. The deal includes an upfront payment of USD 25.41 million and an estimated earn out of USD 8.25 million, which will be linked to post closing performance metrics such as EBITDA and working capital. Additional transaction related expenses are expected to be around USD 1 million. The acquisition is targeted for completion on or before 31 March 2026.

The company said the deal is expected to nearly double its revenue by the financial year 2027. It also supports 1Point1's inorganic growth plans and its aim to evolve into a high growth global organisation with deeper expertise in banking and financial services.

By adding Netcom's footprint in Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama, 1Point1 will strengthen its nearshore delivery capabilities for clients in North, Central and Latin America.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of 1Point1 Solutions, said, "This acquisition strengthens our presence across the Americas and expands our banking and financial services engagement, positioning us to serve clients with greater scale and resilience."

The integration is expected to enhance 1Point1's multi shore delivery network, improving responsiveness and compliance for customers operating in regulated customer experience environments. The company plans to progressively deploy its generative AI enabled platforms across Netcom's delivery centers to improve operational efficiency, quality assurance and compliance.

Despite ongoing investments in technology, talent and future acquisitions, 1Point1 said it expects to maintain stable profitability. The company projects its EBITDA margins to remain in the range of 25 percent to 30 percent over the medium term, reflecting a balance between growth initiatives and financial discipline.