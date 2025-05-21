247VC Launches INR 250 Cr India Fund I to Back Bold Founders at Seed Stage The fund, though sector agnostic, will focus on four key themes: consumption, deep tech, enterprise tech, and Industry 5.0. Backed by detailed sub-theme research, 247VC aims to invest in 30 bold startups over the next three years.

Early-stage investment firm 247VC has announced the launch of its maiden India-focused fund—India Fund I—with a target corpus of INR 200 crore and an INR 50 crore greenshoe option, aiming for a total of INR 250 crore (approx USD 30 million).

Registered with SEBI as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the fund will offer the first institutional cheque to high-potential founders across sectors, with provisions for follow-on capital in future rounds.

Co-founded by Yagnesh Sanghrajka and Shashank Randev, 247VC brings over five decades of combined experience in operating, investing, and fundraising. The duo are seasoned Operator VCs, known for their sharp early-stage instincts and deep founder empathy.

The fund, though sector agnostic, will focus on four key themes: consumption, deep tech, enterprise tech, and Industry 5.0. Backed by detailed sub-theme research, 247VC aims to invest in 30 bold startups over the next three years.

"India is entering its most exciting startup decade," said Yagnesh Sanghrajka, Founder and Managing Partner at 247VC. "With this fund, we're doubling down on our mission to back ambitious founders at the seed stage—those who are obsessed with solving hard problems and building for scale. With experience across 200+ early-stage investments, we know how tough the 0 to 1 journey is. Together with ecosystem partners and co-investors, we're committed to helping build companies that will shape a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

247VC's track record includes investments in standout startups like Knight Fintech, EMO Energy, abCoffee, Vodex, Stupa Sports Analytics, and Breathe ESG. Known for early bets on bold ideas, the firm has also driven successful exits with returns exceeding 70X, cementing its role as a top value creator in India's seed-stage VC space.

"This fund is not just a next step, it's a focused leap toward the kind of audacious innovation Bharat needs," added Shashank Randev, Founder and General Partner, 247VC. "Our edge is hands-on experience, deep networks, and a relentless belief in our founders solving meaningful problems. We want to enable the next category-defining companies, especially where markets are still forming or yet to be discovered."

Backed by marquee names such as Sachin Tagra (JSW Ventures), Vivek Mathur (ex-Elevation Capital), and Gen AI expert Shailendra Majmundar, 247VC is poised to become a go-to seed fund for India's next wave of disruptive entrepreneurs.
