360 ONE Asset, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, announced that it has invested INR 170.60 crore in Paras Healthcare, a prominent multispecialty hospital chain in North India.

This investment marks the asset manager's seventh investment in India's healthcare services sector through its funds and aligns with its market-leading Pre-IPO strategy.

The transaction includes both primary capital infusion to support growth and a secondary component, enabling a partial exit by an existing investor.

The funding will aid Paras Healthcare's expansion plans, aimed at enhancing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in tier I and tier II cities.

Founded by Dr Dharminder Nagar, Paras Healthcare currently operates over 2,000 beds across eight hospitals, with a focus on accessible, affordable medical care through an asset-light business model and strong unit economics. The hospital chain has built a strong reputation for delivering quality healthcare while addressing the growing demand in underserved regions.

Umesh Agrawal, Senior Fund Manager and Strategy Head – Financial Services and Industrials, 360 ONE Asset, said, "This marks our seventh investment in the Indian healthcare services segment, reaffirming our strong conviction in the sector's long-term potential. We are proud to partner with Paras Healthcare in expanding access to affordable quality care to under-served customers. This investment is also the latest from our market-leading Pre-IPO strategy."

With an AUM of ~USD 10 billion, 360 ONE Asset is one of India's leading asset management firms. Its Venture Capital and Private Equity platform manages over USD 3 billion and focuses on sectors like healthcare, technology, financial services, and consumer industries. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of products including AIFs, PMS, and MFs across public and private markets.