360 ONE Asset Invests INR 170 Cr in Paras Healthcare The funding will aid Paras Healthcare's expansion plans, aimed at enhancing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in tier I and tier II cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Umesh Agrawal, Senior Fund Manager and Strategy Head – Financial Services and Industrials, 360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, announced that it has invested INR 170.60 crore in Paras Healthcare, a prominent multispecialty hospital chain in North India.

This investment marks the asset manager's seventh investment in India's healthcare services sector through its funds and aligns with its market-leading Pre-IPO strategy.

The transaction includes both primary capital infusion to support growth and a secondary component, enabling a partial exit by an existing investor.

The funding will aid Paras Healthcare's expansion plans, aimed at enhancing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in tier I and tier II cities.

Founded by Dr Dharminder Nagar, Paras Healthcare currently operates over 2,000 beds across eight hospitals, with a focus on accessible, affordable medical care through an asset-light business model and strong unit economics. The hospital chain has built a strong reputation for delivering quality healthcare while addressing the growing demand in underserved regions.

Umesh Agrawal, Senior Fund Manager and Strategy Head – Financial Services and Industrials, 360 ONE Asset, said, "This marks our seventh investment in the Indian healthcare services segment, reaffirming our strong conviction in the sector's long-term potential. We are proud to partner with Paras Healthcare in expanding access to affordable quality care to under-served customers. This investment is also the latest from our market-leading Pre-IPO strategy."

With an AUM of ~USD 10 billion, 360 ONE Asset is one of India's leading asset management firms. Its Venture Capital and Private Equity platform manages over USD 3 billion and focuses on sectors like healthcare, technology, financial services, and consumer industries. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of products including AIFs, PMS, and MFs across public and private markets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

6 Hidden Costs of Scaling Your Business Too Quickly

Rapid growth can be exciting, but it can also come with hidden costs. Here's what founders need to know.

By Andreas Jones
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Microsoft Is Laying Off More Workers as AI Continues to Trim Workforces

The tech giant laid off another 305 workers this week after cutting more than 6,000 roles in May.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

I've Been Studying Ultra-Successful Businesspeople for Over 30 Years. Here's What Truly Sets Them Apart.

Here's a look at the qualities that set billionaires apart from regular entrepreneurs, including relentless drive, emotional intelligence and a strong tolerance for risk.

By Oleg Boiko
Business News

'Building It Ourselves': Morgan Stanley Created an AI Tool to Fix the Most Annoying Part of Coding. Here's How It Works.

Morgan Stanley first introduced the AI tool in January, and it has since saved developers 280,000 hours of work.

By Sherin Shibu