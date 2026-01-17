360 ONE Asset to Invest About USD 70 Mn in Iscon Balaji Foods The investment will fund Iscon Balaji Foods' next growth phase, including capacity expansion, stronger farmer linked supply chains, improved processing and cold chain infrastructure, new value added product launches, and expansion into additional international markets.

[L-R] Neel Kotak (MD & CEO of Iscon Balaji Foods) & Tarun Sharma (Senior Fund Manager & Strategy Head, Consumer & Healthcare, 360 ONE Asset)

360 ONE Asset, a wholly owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, announced that it will make an investment of about USD 70 million in Iscon Balaji Foods Limited, a potato processing company focused on value added and export oriented products.

The funding will be used to support Iscon Balaji Foods' next phase of growth. Planned initiatives include expanding processing capacity, strengthening farmer linked supply chains, upgrading cold storage and logistics infrastructure, adding new value added product lines, and entering additional international markets.

Founded in 2013 by Neel Kotak, Iscon Balaji Foods began operations with early backing from the ISCON Group and the Balaji Wafers family. The Ahmedabad-based company operates an integrated farm to fork model that spans seed development, contract farming, large scale processing, and global distribution. Its product portfolio includes dehydrated potato flakes and frozen ready to fry items such as French fries, patties, aloo tikki, wedges, and potato shots.

Over the past decade, the company has built an export focused platform supplying foodservice and quick service restaurant customers across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Far East. It currently exports to more than 40 countries and is counted among the world's top ten frozen potato processors by scale.

Iscon Balaji Foods claims to work with more than 10,000 farmers through contract farming and proprietary seed programmes. With the new investment, the company plans to expand this network to over 25,000 farmers in the next three years, aiming to improve traceability, quality consistency, and farm level productivity.

The company operates in the global frozen potato products market, estimated at around USD 60 billion, where it benefits from India's agronomic conditions and cost advantages.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Iscon Balaji Foods on the transaction.
