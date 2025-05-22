The early-stage VC strategy is central to 360 ONE Asset's "Idea to IPO" capital stack, providing a seamless investment journey for category-defining startups across consumer technology, fintech Infrastructure, generative AI, and frontier technologies, including spacetech, defence, and precision manufacturing.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

360 ONE Asset, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, has launched its early-stage venture capital strategy, aiming to fuel India's most ambitious startups from inception to IPO. With this move, the firm reinforces its integrated lifecycle investing model, anchored by its broader INR 25,000 crore (USD 3+ billion) private equity platform.

"As India approaches its next wave of startup-led economic transformation, 360 ONE Asset's early-stage strategy aims to be at the forefront – identifying, backing, and shaping the companies that will define the next generation of unicorns," said Sameer Nath, CIO and Head, Private Equity and Venture Capital, 360 ONE Asset. "Our strategy is backed by a highly experienced team and distinguished by proprietary deal flow through a network of over 7,000 founders and domain experts."

Led by a seasoned team, the strategy takes a high-conviction approach — marked by significant ownership, board involvement, and active value creation. Founders also gain strategic support and access to 360 ONE's ecosystem, including scale-stage capital.

"India's early-stage ecosystem is entering a pivotal decade. With our early-stage strategy, we aim to bridge the white space between India's robust micro-VC ecosystem and the large global funds – by backing exceptional founders early and supporting them with patient, long-term capital throughout their growth journey," said Abhishek Nag, Senior Fund Manager and Strategy Head, Early-Stage VC.

He added, "We follow a disciplined investment process with rigorous diligence, clear value creation plans, and defined exit strategies. We also offer active co-investment opportunities for strategic partners – all while staying focused on long-term macro trends like domestic consumption, financial infrastructure, healthcare, AI-led services, and deep tech innovation."

A robust deal pipeline is already underway, including:

A hybrid-casual gaming startup with over 10 million downloads in three months.

A hot sauce brand popularizing Indian flavours globally.

A SaaS startup building a "mutual fund AMC in a box."

A space-tech firm led by ex-ISRO scientists, working on indigenous SAR tech.

Backed by a strong advisory board, including leaders like Gaurav Kushwaha (Bluestone) and Nigel Vaz (Publicis Sapient), 360 ONE Asset's early-stage strategy aims to power the next era of Indian innovation.