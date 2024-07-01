Google revealed the dates for its Made by Google event, OpenAI unveiled their CriticGPT language model, and Meta began rolling out its Meta AI assistant in India

This week, among other things, we saw Google reveal the dates for its Made by Google event, OpenAI unveil their CriticGPT language model, and Meta begin rolling out its Meta AI assistant in India. Here are 4 major Announcements made recently in the tech space.

1. Meta AI's India debut

Finally, Meta has made its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant, available to customers in India via its own apps, which include Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, in addition to a unique website at Meta.AI. Notably, Meta AI was introduced by Facebook's parent business over two months ago and is now accessible in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. However, presumably as a result of the impending Lok Sabha elections, India was not included on the initial list of countries to receive Meta AI.

Meta AI will be accessible for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger searches. Insights from Meta AI will also be available to users as they browse through posts on the Facebook app. The AI assistant can be used in group chats to obtain real-time schematics for tasks like trip planning and determining the least congested route to a location. It also includes real-time search results from Google and Microsoft.

2. Google Translate Introduces More Indian languages:

With the addition of 110 new languages, tech giant Google has greatly increased the functionality of its Google Translate service. The translation tool now supports 243 languages, the greatest increase in its history, according to this significant update that was unveiled on Thursday.

Google's in-house PaLM 2 large language model (LLM) used artificial intelligence (AI) to learn new languages, especially related languages or regional dialects, which allowed for the most recent additions. The list now includes seven additional Indian languages: Awadhi, Santali, Bodo, Khasi, Kokborok, Marwadi, and Tulu.

3. OpenAI starts work on Critic GPT:

Recently, OpenAI announced the creation of a new AI model called CriticGPT, which is intended to find and fix errors in code produced by GPT-4. The AI startup described in detail in a blog post on Thursday how CriticGPT makes use of the reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) framework, a method that mixes human input and machine output to improve AI systems.

CriticGPT is an ongoing project to enhance the caliber of code created by artificial intelligence. Neither users nor testers may access it yet. According to OpenAI, in testing, those who used CriticGPT to analyze ChatGPT-generated code outperformed people who did not use the model 60% of the time. A recently released study documents the research findings.

4. Made by Google 2024 event Details:

Google has announced that August 13 will be the earlier-than-usual date of its "Made by Google 2024" event. The event, which is usually held in October, was moved ahead by two months this year, creating excitement and rumors about potential early product releases, especially the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series.

Instead of its customary location in New York, the forthcoming event will be held at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Starting at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST), the event will take place. Expectations are already high because of the early announcement, even though specifics about the livestream have not yet been revealed.

The occasion is said to showcase "Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices." This suggests that the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro are going to be unveiled by Google. To allay rumors regarding the Pixel 9 Pro's arrival, the company has already published a quick 12-second teaser video.