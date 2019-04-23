Get All Access for $5/mo

Techie Tuesday: Technology Backfires in Apple's Case & Flipkart Launches 'Green Datacenter' Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

By Bhavya Kaushal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

  1. Technology can backfire and it can cost billions! An 18-year-old teen from New York sued Apple for $1billion because company's facial recognition software falsely linked him to the various thefts at Apple stores which led to his arrest last year.
  2. UK government is training Google assistant and Amazon Alexa to increase accuracy of information. The gov has said that this trial project will allow people to access information without having to touch a computer keyboard.
  3. Flipkart is doing all that it takes to strengthen its technological arm. The e-commerce platform recently announced that it is setting up a datacenter in Hyderabad in a bid to strengthen the technological infrastructure
  4. Elon Musk might be promising to bring self-driving cars next year but right all eyes are on the alleged Tesla Model S which bursted into flames in Shanghai recently.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
Bhavya Kaushal

Former Features Writer

I am a work-in-progress writer and human being. An English graduate from Delhi University, writing is my passion and currently, I was Entrepreneur India's start-up reporter. I love covering start-ups and weaving their stories into unforgettable tales with the power of ink! 

