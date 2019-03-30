Start-up Saturday: Another Startup in MilkBasket's Dairy & Student Rental Startups Are in Demand Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
- Gurgaon-based start-up Milkbasket is on a roll. Just four years since its inception, it has acquired Noida-based Grocery Delivery platform Veggie India for an undisclosed amount.
- The acquisition news doesn't end here. Another start-up to join acquisition club is online Pharmacy start-up Nedmeds who announced that it has acquired health-tech startup KiViHealth in a cash and stock deal.
- The digital payments market is experiencing a roaring boom with the advent of multiple merchants and consumer-oriented payment platforms. Merchant-platform start-up, Pine Labs recently announced that it is partnering with Google Pay to expand its offline spaces.
- This week saw two student rental start-ups catching the eye of the investors. The $15 billion market which has a of 10.4 million students saw Oxfordcaps and Stanza Living raising $8 million and $4.4 million respectively.
