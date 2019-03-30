Start-up Saturday: Another Startup in MilkBasket's Dairy & Student Rental Startups Are in Demand Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

By Bhavya Kaushal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

  1. Gurgaon-based start-up Milkbasket is on a roll. Just four years since its inception, it has acquired Noida-based Grocery Delivery platform Veggie India for an undisclosed amount.
  2. The acquisition news doesn't end here. Another start-up to join acquisition club is online Pharmacy start-up Nedmeds who announced that it has acquired health-tech startup KiViHealth in a cash and stock deal.
  3. The digital payments market is experiencing a roaring boom with the advent of multiple merchants and consumer-oriented payment platforms. Merchant-platform start-up, Pine Labs recently announced that it is partnering with Google Pay to expand its offline spaces.
  4. This week saw two student rental start-ups catching the eye of the investors. The $15 billion market which has a of 10.4 million students saw Oxfordcaps and Stanza Living raising $8 million and $4.4 million respectively.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
Bhavya Kaushal

Former Features Writer

I am a work-in-progress writer and human being. An English graduate from Delhi University, writing is my passion and currently, I was Entrepreneur India's start-up reporter. I love covering start-ups and weaving their stories into unforgettable tales with the power of ink! 

