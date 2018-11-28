You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mary Kom has become the epitome of strength and endurance after clinching her sixth gold in the World Championships. Here are 4 things to learn from India's power woman:

Strength

There's nothing in the world one can't achieve if they are focused on their strengths. Forget about your weakness and work towards getting better at what you are always good at.

Perseverance

If you are firm about achieving your dreams, nothing in the world can stop you. Despite facing many obstacles in life, Mary Kom today is a success.

Fighting Spirit

Never let go of a battle until there's no hope. Life is all about falling, getting up and fighting better.

Be Brave

In order to achieve your dreams, one has to work towards it without the fear of end results. India salutes Magnificent Mary for her heroic spirit.

