Women in Tier II and III India gain financial independence through government schemes and fintech initiatives offering credit, skills, property ownership, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship support.

India's women entrepreneurs are rewriting the rules of business from the ground up, not just in metros, but across the heart of Bharat. From running self-help groups and micro-enterprises to leveraging fintech tools, women in Tier II and III towns are taking bold steps toward financial independence.



According to the Bharat Women in Business & Aspirations Index (BWAI) 2025, 58% of women entrepreneurs in smaller cities aspire to strengthen their financial and business management skills, reflecting a rising wave of ambition powered by access, awareness, and opportunity.

This momentum is being accelerated by both government and fintech-led initiatives that are unlocking credit access, property ownership, and digital literacy, the building blocks of true economic empowerment.

Here are the top five initiatives giving financial independence to women in Tier 2 and 3 India:

1. Lakhpati Didi Scheme

Launched under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the Lakhpati Didi Scheme envisions creating two crore Lakhpati Didis by 2029 rural women earning at least INR 1 lakh annually through self-employment and enterprise. The program empowers women Self-Help Group (SHG) members to become entrepreneurs by facilitating access to credit, digital tools, and market linkages.

Women are trained in diverse sectors such as dairy, tailoring, agriculture, and digital services, helping them turn micro-enterprises into sustainable income streams. The initiative has already uplifted lakhs of women, providing them with not only financial stability but also social recognition within their communities. Under the Lakhpati Didi Initiative, 1.5 crore women are already enabled to earn more than INR 1 lakh annually, against a target of 3 crore women.

2. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

Beyond providing homes, the PMAY initiative has been a significant driver of women's asset ownership and financial empowerment. By mandating the inclusion of a woman as a co-owner or primary owner in property documents, the scheme ensures that women gain access to collateral for credit, enhanced social security, and long-term wealth creation. As of August 25, 2025, over 1.2 crore houses have been sanctioned, with 75% of them completed across India.

This asset-based empowerment is proving transformational, especially in Tier II and III regions, where owning property gives women financial credibility and a stronger voice in household and community decision-making.

3. Support to Training and Employment Programme (STEP)

The STEP initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development provides skills training and capacity-building support to women, particularly from rural and marginalized communities.

The program offers training across 10 key sectors, including agriculture, handlooms, hospitality, and IT-enabled services, to help women gain employability and entrepreneurial skills. With a focus on digital and financial literacy, the initiative equips women to participate in the formal economy and explore entrepreneurship pathways. STEP not only supports women in earning livelihoods but also boosts their confidence and independence through skill ownership.

4. Udaan Chronicles

Tide's Udaan Chronicles, an advocacy-cum-mentorship roadshow, is designed to empower small business owners, especially women in semi-urban and rural India, through focused upskilling and financial education. The initiative equips women entrepreneurs with practical knowledge in business management, credit systems, and digital financial tools, while offering mentorship and guidance to help them scale sustainably. Complementing this are programmes such as the Bharat Women Aspiration Index (BWAI) and the Local Role Model Programme, which together nurture a strong community of women entrepreneurs championing local growth and economic transformation.

5. Digital Naari Initiative

PayNearby's Digital Naari Program is a self-sustaining micro-entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers women across Bharat with a secure platform to become banking and digital Didis in their communities and ensure long-term livelihood for themselves.

The program's mission is to build grassroots community influencers who drive awareness and improve access to essential services like banking, health, sanitation, insurance, and credit for other women in their areas. In the process, the Digital Naaris ensure stable income for themselves and their families

Over 1.5 lakh women across 10,000+ PIN codes have already been onboarded, facilitating over INR 10,000 crore in transactions annually. More than 60% of these women are first-time entrepreneurs, earning INR 3,500–INR 5,000 per month, creating a ripple effect of financial inclusion at the grassroots level.

PayNearby also partners with State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), microfinance networks, and NGOs like UPSRLM, Rajeevika, and Grameen Foundation India to expand its reach. Together, they are transforming rural women into community catalysts, driving India toward a more inclusive and financially empowered future.

Fintech: A Catalyst for Change

Fintech platforms are playing a pivotal role in democratizing access to financial tools, training, and livelihood opportunities for women. From enabling digital transactions to offering microloans, savings products, and skill-building programs, they are helping women in Tier II and III India transition from financial dependency to entrepreneurship.

As India progresses toward a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 and a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, empowering women through financial inclusion is not just social reform, it's smart economics.