5 Key Lessons from Mukesh Ambani's Leadership Playbook Drawing from decades of experience, Ambani's remarks offer practical insight into risk-taking, innovation, institutional culture, and building for the long term

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance website

From betting against conventional wisdom to building an institutional ethos grounded in societal value, Mukesh Ambani's leadership journey offers more than corporate lessons. As Asia's business landscape becomes increasingly volatile and tech-driven, the Reliance model may serve as a rare compass.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries, lays out the guiding philosophies that have shaped Reliance Industries' evolution from a modest textiles operation into one of Asia's most consequential conglomerates. Drawing from decades of experience, Ambani's remarks offer practical insight into risk-taking, innovation, institutional culture, and building for the long term. Here are five powerful takeaways:

1. Vision anchored in impact, not wealth

Ambani doesn't mince words about what drives business at Reliance. Profit has never been the North Star; purpose has. Recounting his father Dhirubhai Ambani's founding philosophy, he recalls: "If you want to start a business to be a billionaire, you are an idiot… If you want to start a business to impact a billion people, then you have a good chance of success." This belief, embedded deeply into the company's DNA, has guided Reliance's expansion; from polyester to petroleum, from telecom to green energy, with a consistent eye on societal transformation. "Our vision and purpose of doing business have to be impact-led," Ambani emphasized. That core mission has not changed; only the business strategy has evolved to meet new challenges.

2. Bet big but prepare for the worst

Risk, for Ambani, isn't a gamble; it's a calculated obligation. He applies a strict rule before diving into any major venture: "You start off by thinking in terms of what the worst is that could happen, and then you have to survive that." This mindset formed Reliance's boldest leap, investing $25 billion in Jio at a time when few believed India was ready for advanced digital infrastructure. Ambani told his board that even if it failed financially, it would still be "the best philanthropy that we will have ever done in India because we will have digitized India."

3. Reinvent relentlessly

Ambani is not interested in building businesses that merely survive market cycles. His commitment is to build institutions. "Reliance is a process. It's an institution that should last," he said, echoing his father's charge. That institutional longevity is fueled by continuous reinvention. "Even today, we reinvent our business every three, four, or five years," he explained. Whether it was moving early into 4G, launching the world's largest start-up refinery in Jamnagar, or now investing in clean energy and deep-tech manufacturing, Ambani remains convinced that static models are a liability in fast-changing environments. Legacy, for him, is not about what's been built but how well it adapts.

4. Culture is the strongest insurance policy

For Ambani, Reliance's internal culture is grounded in sincerity, transparency, and shared values. It's how the company mitigates risk and scales complexity. Ambani talks about making eye contact with employees as a litmus test of sincerity: "We should be able to look at each other and say we are not embarrassed." The foundation of Reliance's people philosophy lies in three Cs: character, competence, and culture. Character tops the list. "Competence can be built," he says, "but character is essential." In a system that empowers ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things, culture acts as glue, compass, and engine.

5. Own the future or fall behind

Ambani's approach to technology is aggressive and unapologetic. "We have to be owners of technology. We must be innovators," he says, dismissing the old model of relying on foreign licenses. Reliance's 5G rollout, where the company developed most components in-house, reflects this shift. His ambition for the next decade is to turn Reliance into a "deep-tech and advanced manufacturing company" with a unique play in AI: not racing into high-risk areas like GPUs, but focusing on downstream applications that solve real problems. The strategy has helped attract top talent with purpose, not just perks. "If you are clear about your goal, and you know how to use technology, then you will achieve your North Star."

Mukesh Ambani was speaking on McKinsey's Leading Asia interview.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

'You Can Go Viral Overnight': This College Student and His Brother Spent $5,000 to Start a Side Hustle — Now Their Brand's Making Over $175 Million

Gurmer and Robby Chopra "wanted to create something better but affordable" in the fitness space.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Walko Food Company Acquires Meemee's Ice Creams to Boost Artisanal Dessert Play

Walko, founded in 2012 in Pune by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari, owns popular brands such as NIC Ice Creams, Grameen Kulfi, Mimo, Café Chokolade, and Cream Pot.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Startupbootcamp India Launches Pre-Accelerator to Boost Clean Energy Startups

The programme is expected to receive over 300 applications by the July 31 deadline.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion

The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette