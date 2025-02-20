"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, New Delhi

Delhi has a new Chief Minister—Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took the oath on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administering the ceremony. Gupta, 50, has been associated with the BJP since 2002, holding key roles in the party's youth and women's wings before rising through municipal governance. She secured her MLA position by defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

She becomes the fourth woman to hold the position in Delhi and the only woman Chief Minister in a BJP-ruled state or Union Territory.

With a 100-day action plan already outlined, her tenure will be closely watched as she takes on critical issues like infrastructure, healthcare, and financial assistance for women.

A First-Time MLA with Political Experience

While this is her first term in the Delhi Assembly, Rekha Gupta has been involved in politics for over two decades. Before entering state politics, she served as a Municipal Councillor in Delhi for multiple terms, winning MCD elections in 2007 and 2012 and holding key positions, including Vice-Chairperson of the Standing Committee. She was re-elected as a councillor in 2022 and contested for mayor but lost to AAP's Shelly Oberoi. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, she won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes.

Delhi's Fourth Woman CM and BJP's Only Woman CM

With her appointment, Gupta becomes Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, following Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi Marlena (AAP). She is currently the only woman Chief Minister in a BJP-ruled state or Union Territory. Her appointment underscores BJP's emphasis on women's empowerment and is expected to strengthen its appeal among female voters.

Senior BJP leaders Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Kapil Mishra were also sworn in as ministers in her cabinet.

Women in Focus

One of the BJP's key election promises was monthly financial assistance of INR 2,500 for women, an amount higher than the INR 2,100 proposed by AAP in its manifesto. Gupta has confirmed that the first installment will be credited on International Women's Day, March 8, 2025.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," expressed Gupta.

100-Day Plan

Gupta has outlined 100-day plan focusing on long-standing civic concerns in Delhi, including expanding Ayushman Bharat to improve healthcare access, cleaning the Yamuna River, which has been a subject of debate for years, and de-silting roads and sewers to tackle waterlogging issues. Additionally, she plans to launch a large-scale city cleanliness drive to enhance waste management and sanitation while prioritizing road repairs and maintenance to improve traffic flow and connectivity across the city.

A politically challenging role

Leading Delhi's government presents significant challenges, particularly due to political tensions between the Delhi government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor's office. However, with the BJP now in power at both the Centre and the State, it can be assumed that pending work may progress more smoothly. Nevertheless, Gupta's leadership will be under close scrutiny. She has emphasized transparency and tackling corruption, but how her administration handles governance issues and fulfills election promises will shape public perception in the coming months.

Following her appointment, celebrations erupted among party supporters, with chants of "Sabko dekha, aa gayi Rekha" resonating outside her residence. Gupta has vowed to dedicate herself to fulfilling her responsibilities and has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for the opportunity.