Dr. Anish Shah is going to be the next President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The announcement was made at the industry body's National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM). Shah will succeed incumbent Subhrakant Panda at the conclusion of the 96th Annual General Meeting to be held on December 8-9.

Here are five things to know about the new FICCI president.

From a family of IIM alumni

Born and raised in Mumbai, the 53-year-old holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. His parents were also IIM alumni. While his father was from IIM, Ahmedabad's first batch, his mother was in the second batch, one of only two women who joined B-school that year.

Besides that, he is also recipient of various scholarships, including the William Latimer Mellon Scholarship, Industry Scholarship at IIMA, National Talent Search and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Senior Vice-President, FICCI

Dr. Shah is presently serving as the Senior Vice President, FICCI, and was inducted into the leadership board of the industry body in 2021 at its 94 Annual General Meeting.

MD and CEO of Mahindra Group

Dr. Shah is the current MD and CEO of the Mahindra Group and took over the responsiblities after the retirement of Dr Pawan Goenka in 2021. He joined Mahindra Group in 2014, as Group President (Strategy), and worked closely with all businesses on key strategic initiatives, built capabilities such as digitization & data sciences and enabled synergies across group companies. In 2019, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, with responsibility for the Group Corporate Office and full oversight of all businesses other than the Auto and Farm sectors.

Excellent career

Dr. Shah has had an excellent career. Prior to Mahindra Group, he was President and CEO of GE Capital India , where he led the transformation of the business, including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture. His career at GE spanned 14 years, during which he held several leadership positions at GE Capital's US and global units. He has also led the Bank of America's US Debit Products business and worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Citibank in Mumbai.

Holds key global positions

Dr. Shah holds various key positions on the global stage. Not only is he a member of the UK Investment Council, Chair of the Automotive Governor's Council (World Economic Forum), but also co-Chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (World Economic Forum) and co-Chair of the India-Australia CEO Council.