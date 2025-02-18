5 Things to Know About Zomato's Nugget AI With the Indian conversational AI market projected to grow from USD 274.5 million in 2022 to USD 1.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.58%, Zomato's entry into this space aligns with broader industry trends

Zomato has introduced Nugget, an AI-powered customer support platform, marking its expansion into business-to-business (B2B) software services.

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder, CEO, and managing director of Zomato, posted on X that the platform was initially developed as an internal tool. Nugget now handles over 15 million support interactions per month across Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. "We're now opening it up to businesses worldwide—90 per cent of companies who've seen Nugget have signed up," Goyal wrote.

With the Indian conversational AI market projected to grow from USD 274.5 million in 2022 to USD 1.03 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.58 per cent, Zomato's entry into this space aligns with broader industry trends.

Things to know about Nugget

AI-powered automation for customer support

According to the company, Nugget's Conversational AI and Voice AI Agents can autonomously resolve up to 80 per cent of customer queries, aiming to reduce response times and improve efficiency.
Additionally, the platform is designed to handle large volumes of interactions, reducing dependency on human agents.

No-code platform for easy implementation

Unlike traditional support tools that require coding expertise, Nugget is a no-code platform, allowing businesses to set up and customize it without dedicated technical teams.
The AI system continuously learns from real-time interactions, adapting to customer needs without requiring manual updates.

"Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation," Goyal explained in the post.

AI-driven analytics and real-time assistance

Nugget includes AI-powered analytics tools to help businesses identify recurring issues, track trends, and generate insights for better decision-making. The Agent Co-Pilot feature provides real-time personalized suggestions, chat summarization, and contextual recommendations to enhance agent performance.

Integration with existing business tools

The platform can be integrated with popular business and communication tools such as WhatsApp, Zendesk, Salesforce, Slack, and Freshdesk. Businesses using these platforms can incorporate Nugget into their workflows, potentially reducing resolution times by 20 per cent and increasing compliance by 25 per cent.

Launch amid Zomato's expanding business strategy

The launch of Nugget coincides with Zomato's revenue growth and rising operational costs. In Q3 FY25, Zomato reported INR 5,405 crore in revenue, a 64.9 per cent increase year-over-year from INR 3,288 crore. However, its net profit fell by 57 per cent to INR 59 crore, compared to INR 138 crore in Q3 FY24, largely due to the company's investments in expanding Blinkit, its quick commerce platform.

To encourage businesses to adopt Nugget, Zomato is offering it for free to companies currently locked into contracts with legacy support providers.
