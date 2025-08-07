60% of Women in Energy Call for Gender-Responsive Policies to Meet Clean Energy Goals: Report While several government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are paving the way for greater inclusion, many challenges remain.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Generated Handout

As India moves toward achieving its ambitious target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030, a new report underscores the critical role of women in shaping this transition. The 'IESA Women in Energy Forum Report', launched at the India Energy Storage Week 2025, reveals that 60 percent of women working in the energy sector are urging the introduction of gender-responsive policies to support the country's clean energy roadmap.

Women are making significant contributions across the energy value chain—from material sourcing and battery manufacturing to grid innovation and clean mobility. However, the report points to a striking underrepresentation, with women accounting for only 11 percent of India's energy distribution workforce and less than 1 percent in leadership roles. This is far below the global average of 32 percent.

The study, conducted across 26 states including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, also emphasises the need for strong regulatory frameworks to increase women's participation in the sector. While several government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are paving the way for greater inclusion, many challenges remain.

According to the report, 26 percent of the women surveyed cited unconscious bias, lack of visibility, and structural barriers as key issues limiting progress. They also stressed the need for inclusive hiring, leadership development programs, and institutional support to create a more enabling environment. Additionally, 14 percent highlighted that women should be positioned not only as beneficiaries but also as decision-makers and leaders in the clean energy transition.

Highlighting success stories, representatives from Vedanta Group and the CES CARE team shared how inclusive initiatives are transforming work environments in mining and energy operations. A short documentary presented by ReNew depicted the story of women salt farmers using clean energy solutions to improve livelihoods in remote areas.

"Women are not just participating in the energy transition—they are leading it from the frontlines," said Debmalya Sen, President of IESA. "There can be no meaningful progress without harnessing the full potential of women. Their ideas and leadership are lighting the path to a better energy future."

The event concluded with the Women in Energy Felicitation Ceremony, celebrating women leaders who are driving change across policy, business, technology, and community engagement in the sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

IIM Bangalore Launches PEVC Research Centre to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Cyient Semiconductors Signs Channel Partnership Agreement with GlobalFoundries

Cyient Semiconductors will facilitate access to GF's advanced manufacturing processes for clients, particularly fabless companies

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

The One Mistake Entrepreneurs Should Never Make, According to This Founder and Investor Who Sold Her Last Company for $235 Million

Serial entrepreneur and investor, Kim Perell, shares hard-earned advice in her new book, "Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire."

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

Crypto Disruptor: Evan Singh Luthra

The ones who succeed are not necessarily the most polished. They are the ones who keep showing up. again and again, shared Evan Singh Luthra, General Partner, KOL Capital

By Entrepreneur Staff