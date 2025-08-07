While several government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are paving the way for greater inclusion, many challenges remain.

As India moves toward achieving its ambitious target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030, a new report underscores the critical role of women in shaping this transition. The 'IESA Women in Energy Forum Report', launched at the India Energy Storage Week 2025, reveals that 60 percent of women working in the energy sector are urging the introduction of gender-responsive policies to support the country's clean energy roadmap.

Women are making significant contributions across the energy value chain—from material sourcing and battery manufacturing to grid innovation and clean mobility. However, the report points to a striking underrepresentation, with women accounting for only 11 percent of India's energy distribution workforce and less than 1 percent in leadership roles. This is far below the global average of 32 percent.

The study, conducted across 26 states including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, also emphasises the need for strong regulatory frameworks to increase women's participation in the sector. While several government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are paving the way for greater inclusion, many challenges remain.

According to the report, 26 percent of the women surveyed cited unconscious bias, lack of visibility, and structural barriers as key issues limiting progress. They also stressed the need for inclusive hiring, leadership development programs, and institutional support to create a more enabling environment. Additionally, 14 percent highlighted that women should be positioned not only as beneficiaries but also as decision-makers and leaders in the clean energy transition.

Highlighting success stories, representatives from Vedanta Group and the CES CARE team shared how inclusive initiatives are transforming work environments in mining and energy operations. A short documentary presented by ReNew depicted the story of women salt farmers using clean energy solutions to improve livelihoods in remote areas.

"Women are not just participating in the energy transition—they are leading it from the frontlines," said Debmalya Sen, President of IESA. "There can be no meaningful progress without harnessing the full potential of women. Their ideas and leadership are lighting the path to a better energy future."

The event concluded with the Women in Energy Felicitation Ceremony, celebrating women leaders who are driving change across policy, business, technology, and community engagement in the sector.