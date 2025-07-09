63% of Indian CMOs Accountable to Drive Profitability, See AI as Key Growth Lever: IBM Study In terms of skills, while 44 per cent of CMOs believe their function is ready to integrate Agentic AI, only 26 per cent believe they have the necessary talent to achieve their goals over the next two years

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are under growing pressure to drive profitability and revenue growth, even as they navigate the complex demands of AI integration, ecosystem leadership, and talent transformation, according to the latest IBM CMO Study 2025.

The findings from the global study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) show that 63 per cent of Indian CMOs are now accountable for delivering profitability, closely aligned with their global counterparts (64 per cent). Additionally, 53 per cent are directly responsible for driving revenue growth, underscoring the CMO's expanding role beyond traditional brand stewardship.

Additionally, Indian CMOs are prioritizing customer experience, tech modernization, and business model innovation to future-proof their organizations, alongside scaling service delivery and marketing, and sales effectiveness. Yet, they face critical gaps in responsible AI, talent readiness, and data utilization. The findings highlight a growing disconnect between ambition and execution in the age of generative AI.

"As AI radically transforms how businesses engage, operate, and grow, Indian CMOs are uniquely positioned to lead this shift by harnessing AI responsibly," said Tuhina Pandey, Director – APAC Communications & Marketing, India and South Asia, IBM. She added, "While the potential of AI is clear, what's needed now is a bold new playbook, one powered by trusted data, skilled talent, cultural reset, and AI augmentation."

Some of the key India findings suggest that CMOs are focusing on Customer Experience (41 per cent), scalability of delivery of services (37 per cent), technology modernization (37 per cent), marketing & sales effectiveness (34 per cent), and business model innovation (32 per cent) to drive future readiness.

There is a responsible AI gap wherein only 26 per cent of Indian CMOs have established responsible AI guidelines to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in automated decision-making.

In terms of skills, while 44 per cent of CMOs believe their function is ready to integrate Agentic AI, only 26 per cent believe they have the necessary talent to achieve their goals over the next two years. In India, just 23 per cent of CMOs have prepared their teams for the cultural and operational shifts AI agents will bring.

There is humongous amount of untapped data as 63 per cent agreed that generative AI's value lies in proprietary data, yet only 1 per cent of enterprise data is being tapped.

Only one-third of organizations have cross-functional view of the customer journey. CMOs estimate that fully aligning marketing, sales, and operations could unlock up to a 20 per cent increase in revenue. There is increased focus on the ecosystem wherein 62 per cent of Indian CMOs prioritize partnerships, well above the global average of 47 per cent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

By Nirvek Khandolia
News and Trends

Chai Bisket Raises USD 5 Mn Led by InfoEdge Ventures & General Catalyst to Launch Chai Shots

The seed round also drew backing from a stellar list of angel investors, including actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, Swiggy co-founders Sri Harsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, redBus founder Phanindra Sama, Darwinbox's Rohit Chennamaneni, PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey and Prateek, Rapido's founding team, and Virgio's Amar Nagaram.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Belong, Green Aero, and Enercomp Solutions Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Collaboration

I've Been an Entrepreneur For 30 Years — Here's What You Need to Know About Choosing the Right Business Partner

Choosing the right business partner can significantly impact your venture's success. Much like a marriage, a partnership requires trust, communication and a shared vision.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

Cyprus-based Maritime Companies Announce FDI of ₹10,000 Cr for the Indian Shipping Sector

The FDI is marked as the largest ever in the Indian shipping sector since this sector was opened to 100% FDI in the year 2005.

By Entrepreneur Staff