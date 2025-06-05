AI and Machine Learning top the list of interest areas for upskilling, followed by Software Development (36 per cent) and Cybersecurity (35 per cent).

73 per cent of professionals are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year, according to Great Learning's fourth edition of its annual 'Upskilling Trends Report 2025–26'.

Confidence levels vary by location and company size, with 31 per cent of professionals in tier-I cities feeling "extremely confident" about job retention, compared to only 18 per cent in tier-II cities. Additionally, 85 per cent of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees expressed confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58 per cent among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees.

Edtech company Great Learning's report is based on primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India, spanning various sectors, age groups, cities, industries, and educational backgrounds. The findings reflect growing optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), increased confidence in job retention, despite ongoing technological disruptions, and a strong willingness among professionals to explore new roles and invest in upskilling, especially in high-demand fields like AI and Machine Learning.

As professionals navigate the evolving job landscape shaped by AI and automation, a sense of adaptation is becoming increasingly apparent. 78 per cent of professionals now express a positive outlook towards AI's impact on their careers. Interestingly, MBA and B. Com graduates are more optimistic (89 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively) than those from B.E/ B.Tech backgrounds. This is likely influenced by recent trends in India's IT sector, where many large companies, traditionally major recruiters of entry- and mid-level talent, have reduced hiring due to increased AI adoption. This shift has sparked widespread discussions about AI's effects on tech jobs, shaping the outlook of professionals with technology degrees.

Upskilling Gains Momentum

In FY26, 85 per cent of professionals recognized the importance of upskilling to future-proof their careers, an increase from 79 per cent last year. Intent to upskill remains strong, with 81 per cent planning to invest in acquiring new technical skills this year.

Professionals in tier-I cities are especially motivated, with 46 per cent rating upskilling as "extremely important," compared to 26 per cent in tier-II cities. Company size also influences this outlook — 93 per cent of employees in large firms (1000–5000+ employees) see upskilling as important, versus 75 per cent in companies with under 50 employees.

AI and Machine Learning top the list of interest areas for upskilling, followed by Software Development (36 per cent) and Cybersecurity (35 per cent). Notably, there's a shift from preferring Master's degrees in FY25 to favouring shorter certificate programs in FY26. This change highlights a focus on cost-effectiveness, targeted learning, and immediate applicability, reflecting the rising acceptance of micro-credentials by employers, and a strategic approach by professionals to enhance employability.

Across all age groups, increasing earning potential emerges as the strongest motivator for upskilling, with 23 per cent of professionals citing it as their primary reason, followed by 15 per cent who seek promotions. The motivation for financial growth is stronger in smaller cities (27 per cent) than in metros (21 per cent).

However, a significant barrier persists – 37 per cent of professionals reported that the demands of office work leaves them with little time for acquiring new technical skills. The burden is particularly acute for women, with 25 per cent citing family responsibilities as a barrier compared to 20 per cent of men. Additionally, 8 per cent of early-career professionals (0-3 years of experience) identify affordability as a major constraint, highlighting a need for accessible and time-efficient upskilling solutions.

On a Job Hunt to Prioritise Work-Life Balance

82 per cent of Indian professionals are job hunting, with 51 per cent actively seeking new roles in 2025 and 31 per cent passively exploring. However, professionals aged 45 to 60 are less inclined to switch roles, with only 39 per cent actively looking. Despite the hiring slowdown easing, global trade tariffs and immigration policies continue to create uncertainty. High market competition and unmet salary expectations challenge 43 per cent of job seekers, while 35 per cent struggle with the need for additional skills or certifications.

The report also suggests professionals are prioritising work-life balance as much as salary, with 19 per cent citing each as the top factors influencing their job search. Notably, 26 per cent of professionals aged 44–60 rank work-life balance higher than pay, highlighting a growing demand for flexibility and well-being at work.

Commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning, said, "AI is a transformative force reshaping the modern workplace. While it presents challenges, it also simultaneously opens doors for those who are ready and willing to learn and evolve. It's not just altering job roles and enhancing decision-making processes; it's also paving the way for entirely new career paths. This year's Upskilling Trends Report captures that spirit of readiness among professionals, reflected in their growing confidence in job retention, optimism about AI's impact, and strong intent to upskill in high-demand fields like AI and Machine Learning."