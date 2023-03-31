75 Years Of Spreading Fragrances To Indian Households

Having reached its diamond jubilee, Cycle Agarbathi is continuing its legacy by offering divine fragrances and experiences to its customers

By Paromita Gupta

Cycle Agarbathi

What started as a young N.Ranga Rao's innovative entrepreneurial undertaking is now being helmed by his third generation as the biggest brand of fragrant incense sticks in India. The founder strongly believed that Cycle Pure Agarbathi could make a real difference in people's prayers by providing quality products. Having reached its diamond jubilee, the brand is continuing its legacy by offering divine fragrances and experiences to its customers.

"Inspired by the nation gaining freedom by the power of ahimsa, my grandfather founded the company in 1948, on a rock solid resolve "to do the right thing, every single time". 75 years later, the same mantra continues to guide every decision we make, and lights the way forward. We continue to further his legacy on the back of ethics, sustainability, transparency and sustainability, for the well being of all beings. We are humbled to celebrate the landmark of 75 years of creating divine fragrances and divine experiences. We are deeply grateful to the people who have walked-or rather-cycled through the years with us, and helped provide hope to the nation's people with every single prayer, every single day, for 75 years. We are truly humbled and blessed," shared Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi with Entrepreneur India.

"We are dedicated to promoting innovation and growth in our sector while keeping a laser-like focus on providing value to our clients and shareholders. Our team is committed to maintaining the reputation of our organisation and securing its long-term viability. The core value of the business is to provide service backed with quality As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, with a presence on over 75 countries, I would like to thank all our team members, partners, stakeholders and our most loyal customers who believed in us, and stood by us.Thank you for all the support," shared R.Guru, Chairman, NR Group.
