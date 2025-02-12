The fresh capital will support the expansion of 75F's operations and enhance its AI-powered platform, Saffron AI, which launched in 2023.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IoT and AI-driven commercial HVAC automation provider 75F has raised USD 45 million in a Series B funding round led by Accurant International's Net Zero Alliance, with participation from Carrier Global Corporation, Climate Investment, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Next47, and WIND Ventures.

The fresh capital will support the expansion of 75F's operations and enhance its AI-powered platform, Saffron AI, which launched in 2023.

The Minnesota-based startup specialises in smart building management, optimising energy efficiency for multi-site portfolios, including office buildings, retail chains, school districts, municipalities, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities.

"75F's technology addresses a critical gap in the market. By making building automation accessible to properties of all sizes, we're accelerating the path to grid-connected buildings and widespread energy efficiency," said Bahman Hoveida, Founder of Accurant International.

Carrier Ventures' investment aligns with its launch of Carrier ClimaVision in early 2024 and its broader sustainability focus. "Our partnership with 75F reflects our belief in their innovation and expertise," said Mead Rusert, Vice President of Carrier Building Technologies. "Their AI-driven solutions align with our strategic vision to enhance building automation and drive energy efficiency."

Founded in 2012 by Deepinder Singh and Pankaj Chawla, 75F has deployed over 1,800 installations across nine countries, leveraging IoT, cloud computing, and machine learning. "This investment validates our mission to make smart buildings easy. We're proving that sophisticated energy management can be both powerful and user-friendly," said Singh.

With this funding, 75F aims to drive the next generation of AI-powered, energy-efficient buildings worldwide.