75F Lands USD 45 Mn Funding to Enhance AI-Driven Smart Building Management The fresh capital will support the expansion of 75F's operations and enhance its AI-powered platform, Saffron AI, which launched in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepinder Singh, Founder and CEO of 75F|LinkedIn

IoT and AI-driven commercial HVAC automation provider 75F has raised USD 45 million in a Series B funding round led by Accurant International's Net Zero Alliance, with participation from Carrier Global Corporation, Climate Investment, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Next47, and WIND Ventures.

The fresh capital will support the expansion of 75F's operations and enhance its AI-powered platform, Saffron AI, which launched in 2023.

The Minnesota-based startup specialises in smart building management, optimising energy efficiency for multi-site portfolios, including office buildings, retail chains, school districts, municipalities, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities.

"75F's technology addresses a critical gap in the market. By making building automation accessible to properties of all sizes, we're accelerating the path to grid-connected buildings and widespread energy efficiency," said Bahman Hoveida, Founder of Accurant International.

Carrier Ventures' investment aligns with its launch of Carrier ClimaVision in early 2024 and its broader sustainability focus. "Our partnership with 75F reflects our belief in their innovation and expertise," said Mead Rusert, Vice President of Carrier Building Technologies. "Their AI-driven solutions align with our strategic vision to enhance building automation and drive energy efficiency."

Founded in 2012 by Deepinder Singh and Pankaj Chawla, 75F has deployed over 1,800 installations across nine countries, leveraging IoT, cloud computing, and machine learning. "This investment validates our mission to make smart buildings easy. We're proving that sophisticated energy management can be both powerful and user-friendly," said Singh.

With this funding, 75F aims to drive the next generation of AI-powered, energy-efficient buildings worldwide.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

StepOut Secures $500K Seed Funding From Rainmatter, Misfits Capital Among Others

StepOut, an Indian sports performance analysis and ecosystem technology startup, has successfully raised $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter, founded by Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha. The round also saw participation from Misfits Capital, founded by Amit Singh, co-founder of Shuttl, along with other notable investors, including IndigoEdge and Marwah Sports Group

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Growth Strategies

JLR To Ramp Up Production Of Made In India Range Rover & Range Rover Sport; To Focus On SV Variants: Rajan Amba

We are focusing on tailor made limited edition cars, specifically for the Indian market, catering to the high net worth individuals (HNIs), says Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

Using ChatGPT? AI Could Damage Your Critical Thinking Skills, According to a Microsoft Study

Relying on AI can mean using fewer cognitive skills, which can lead to a deterioration over time.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

GCCs Move Beyond Tech to Multifunctional Hubs of Expertise: ANSR

By diversifying their talent base, GCCs will have a strategic advantage in tackling complex global challenges and meeting industry-specific demands.

By Entrepreneur Staff