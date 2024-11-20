Get All Access for $5/mo

82% of Rural Women Entrepreneurs Still Rely on Traditional Offline Sales: Report According to the report, overall 79.5 per cent of women own smartphones for various purposes, and only a half of them have used these devices for business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Nasscom Foundation, in collaboration with LEAD at Krea University, recently unveiled a report, "Digital Dividends: Understanding the Use of Social Commerce by Women Entrepreneurs in Rural India". The study sheds light on the transformative potential of digital tools and social commerce for rural women entrepreneurs, delving into both the challenges they face and the opportunities that await. The report highlights the catalytic role of social commerce in boosting businesses in sectors like agriculture, handlooms, handicrafts, manufacturing, processing, and retailing.

The study surveyed 792 women entrepreneurs, aged between 15 and 60, representing a diverse demographic, providing rich insights into their socioeconomic conditions, digital access, and business practices. The analysis reveals that the majority of rural women entrepreneurs operate sole proprietorships, with 91.8 per cent managing their businesses independently. Their ventures span across agriculture (35 per cent), handlooms (34 per cent), and retail (31 per cent), showcasing their vital role in sustaining local economies. Despite their entrepreneurial spirit, 57.7 per cent lack formal vocational training, signalling an urgent need for skill development programs.

Technology spread thin

Technology, particularly social commerce, is reshaping the business landscape for these women. According to the report, overall 79.5 per cent of women own smartphones for various purposes, and only a half of them have used these devices for business. However, full digital integration remains elusive. As much as 82.3 per cent of women continue to rely on traditional offline sales, largely due to barriers like limited digital literacy (23 per cent) and inconsistent network availability (23.6 per cent). Privacy concerns and a lack of familiarity with advanced digital tools further impede progress.

Rostow Ravanan, chairperson of the Nasscom Foundation, underscored the importance of overcoming these hurdles, stating, "Empowering rural women entrepreneurs has a profound ripple effect, fueling employment opportunities and building sustainable, self-reliant communities. Despite strong agency, many women face barriers to full digital integration, yet their readiness to embrace technology and social platforms is promising."

Social commerce

Social commerce—a hybrid of social media and e-commerce—has proven to be a gamechanger. As per the report, 71 per cent of women entrepreneurs credit social media for their business growth, while 80 per cent use it for business activities such as showcasing products, marketing, and maintaining customer relationships. Notably, 83.2 per cent leverage these platforms to maintain customer relations, reflecting the power of digital networking.

Sharon Buteau, executive director of LEAD at Krea University, illustrated the potential of social platforms, stating, "A woman operating a crafts business from her home in rural India can showcase products to a vast and diverse clientele, transcending geographical barriers and minimizing the role of intermediaries. These social platforms can be game-changers in enabling women to compete on an equal footing."

Yet, only 17.6 per cent of respondents use digital tools for customer and order management, signalling untapped opportunities for broader adoption of technology to improve operational efficiency.

Bridging the digital divide

The report underscores the need for targeted interventions to bridge the digital divide, with 24.5 per cent of respondents identifying training as a critical factor, investments in digital literacy and upskilling programs are imperative. Only 34.5 per cent of women entrepreneurs are aware of government schemes for digital integration.

The potential of digital tools to transform rural enterprises is undeniable. Empowering rural women entrepreneurs can fuel sustainable, self-reliant communities. By addressing barriers and scaling access to technology, stakeholders can unlock economic opportunities, promote socio-economic equity, and strengthen local economies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

IvyCap Ventures Leads INR 51 Cr Funding for Blitz to Enhance Quick Commerce Infrastructure

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the fresh funding to expand its dark store network and enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure across India's top 20 cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

CoRover.ai Launches C-CAP Course to Democratise AI Education

Designed for diverse learners, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, C-CAP is a concise, 1-hour program available on Udemy. It offers an introductory discount of up to 75% and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Indian GCCs Need to Build a Success Roadmap for the Future: Experts

Indian GCCs are a USD 65 billion business within the USD 254 billion IT sector in the country, employing 1.9 million people. Of this, Karnataka contributes 34 per cent to the GCC sector.

By Ayushman Baruah
By Sherin Shibu