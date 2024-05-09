📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

"90% of World's Top 500 VCs Operate in Bangalore" Among all the sectors in the ecosystem, deep tech is standing out

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

Startup Nation' is a model way to define India. With over 1,12,718 DPIIT-recognized startups across 763 districts of the country as of 03rd October 2023, India ranks as the 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally.

"The startup ecosystem is going to employ more workforce than what has been done by big companies such as Tata, Infosys, and Cognizant," said Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

TCS has the largest private sector workforce in Fortune 500 India, followed by RIL and Infosys. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reports that startups could contribute to one trillion dollars pushing towards India's seven trillion dollar mark by 2030. The current startup ecosystem generates over 12 million jobs, including over 900,000 direct organized positions, over 3.5 million workers in the gig economy, and about seven-nine million indirect jobs.

Notably, about 35 per cent of the workforce in Indian start-ups are women.

"Today, all the VCs which outside, they look at India to set up almost, you pick up almost 500 top VCs of the world, you will find almost 450 plus are operated from India and 85 to 90 per cent of them are operating from Bangalore," he shares.

"Whosoever is not so far (doing it), you're missing the big bus." At present, India has 1.71K Venture Capital Funds which have a combined portfolio of 16.3K companies, according to Tracxn's data.

Among all the sectors in the ecosystem, deep tech is standing out. According to industry estimates, there are around 3,000 deep tech startups currently operating in the country. "Amazing work is happening in deep tech that you will find that new opportunities, the sunrise industry for startups is actually sprouting from here," he notes.

Ramkumar Narayanan, Chairperson, Deep Tech Start-Up Council, Nasscom, predicts that India will have 10,000 Deep Tech Startups by 2030. Gupta was speaking at the Entrepreneur India's flagship event Tech & Innovation and W3 Summit 2024 held in Bengaluru
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Myntra Continues to Charm Tier II and III Cities With AI

Over the years, Myntra has experimented with its offerings and technology. And presently, it is riding high on its tech stack driven up by artificial intelligence and generative AI

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

Employers Say They Want to Hire Candidates With AI Skills, But Employees Are Still Sneaking AI Tool Use in the Office

A new joint report from LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft revealed the contradictory state of AI at work.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Sylvester Stallone Is Auctioning His Rare Watch Collection — Here's a Look at the Timepieces Worth Millions

The actor's Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is the first of its kind to be auctioned.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

Building an Agile Remote Team Is No Easy Feat — But It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier Thanks to This Transformative Tool.

The virtual reality of the metaverse promises to put a radical new spin on returning to the office.

By Mary Hubbard
By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How to Navigate Today's Complex Entrepreneurial Landscape — 4 Strategies for Success

How to navigate today's fertile yet complex entrepreneurial environment and find a scalable, sustainable business idea that resonates with your vision and aligns with shifting consumer preferences.

By John Conway