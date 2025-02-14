You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian enterprises are making significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, with a clear emphasis on long-term investments and open-source tools to drive innovation and return on investment (ROI). According to a recent IBM study conducted by Morning Consult in collaboration with Lopez Research, 87 per cent of surveyed IT decision-makers in India reported substantial progress in implementing their 2024 AI strategies, while 76 per cent confirmed positive ROI from AI initiatives.

Additionally, 93 per cent of companies plan to further increase AI investments in 2025.

With AI adoption accelerating, businesses are strategically focusing on key operational areas. Nearly 97 per cent of surveyed organizations plan to either increase or maintain AI investments in 2025. AI is being primarily leveraged in IT operations (83 per cent), software development (56 per cent), and data quality management (55 per cent).

To optimize AI deployments, organizations are embracing open-source solutions (71 per cent), managed cloud services (70 per cent), and hiring specialized AI talent (66 per cent).

Despite this growth, Indian enterprises face multiple challenges in AI implementation. The lack of AI governance (53 per cent), shortage of AI expertise (51 per cent), difficulties in technology integration (51 per cent), data management hurdles (41 per cent), and the challenge of delivering measurable business value (39 per cent) remain key obstacles. The study highlights that 48 per cent of Indian companies rely on open-source tools for more than half of their AI solutions, a trend that is expected to grow as company size increases.

AI adoption is also reshaping how businesses measure success. While 76 per cent of companies reported achieving positive ROI from AI investments, traditional financial metrics are being supplemented by other performance indicators.