You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian enterprises are outpacing global peers in the use of artificial intelligence, with nearly all top executives preparing to roll out AI agents over the next year and a half, Microsoft's Work Trend Index (WTI) 2025 report has revealed.

The study, which surveyed 31,000 professionals in 31 countries, shows that India's corporate sector is shifting decisively towards an "AI-first" approach. More than 75 per cent of knowledge workers in the country already use AI at work, with IT services, financial institutions, and manufacturing companies emerging as the fastest adopters.

The report highlights that "Frontier Firms" in India, identifies as innovation leaders who are reimagining job structures, handling greater workloads, and unlocking more meaningful tasks for employees. Unlike in many other markets, these firms are less concerned about job losses from AI and more focused on the benefits of augmentation.

Microsoft noted that India leads the world in deploying AI to streamline processes. "Almost six in ten business leaders here are already using AI agents to manage workflows across entire teams. At the same time, nine in ten believe 2025 is a turning point for redefining business strategies," the company said.

To support this transition, organisations are preparing for new roles such as AI Workflow Designers and Agent Managers. Upskilling is central to this transformation, with 51 per cent of Indian leaders ranking it as their biggest priority over the next 12–18 months, while 63 per cent of managers expect AI training to become standard practice within five years.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said AI has become an integral force shaping industries. "We are seeing AI shift from hype to real impact. Copilot has already accelerated adoption, and every sector will be reinvented with AI. This isn't about replacing people but about augmenting human intelligence and creativity," he said.

Addressing concerns about cybersecurity, Chandok added that Microsoft is embedding AI directly into its defence systems. "We detect around 7,000 password attacks every minute and millions of signals hourly. Our Security Copilot applies AI to ensure platforms like SharePoint and the data they hold remain secure," he explained.