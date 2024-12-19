93% of Indian SMBs Using AI Reported Increase in Revenue: Salesforce Report

85% of Indian SMBs are optimistic about their future as they ramp up AI adoption. The top three SMB use cases for AI in India are automated service chatbots, marketing campaign optimization, and generation of new content.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

93 per cent of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India using artificial intelligence (AI) have reported an increase in their revenue growth, according to Salesforce's 6th edition of Small & Medium Business Trends Report, sharing insights from 3,350 leaders from SMBs across 26 countries including 200 from India.

Salesforce has about 13,000 employees in India and it is increasingly focussing on the SMB segment with tailored solutions. The new report highlights how forward-looking SMBs are using AI to drive growth amid the meteoric rise of autonomous AI agents.

Globally, 75 per cent of SMBs said they are either experimenting with or have implemented AI, citing benefits to revenue, productivity, and customer experience. In comparison, 78 per cent of SMBs in India are using or experimenting with AI.



The top three SMB use cases for AI in India are automated service chatbots, marketing campaign optimization, and generation of new content. 41 per cent of SMB leaders in India worry their company will be left behind when it comes to AI.

As technology offerings multiply and capabilities expand, SMB leaders face mounting pressure to effectively manage their tech stack. 60 per cent of SMB leaders in India said keeping pace with changing technology is challenging while 35 per cent of SMB leaders in India said there isn't time to master all the tech their company uses.



86% of SMBs in India said improving the quality of their data would increase revenue. Given that trust Is paramount in the AI age and consumer trust is at its lowest point in years, SMBs are prioritizing reliable partnerships as they navigate a world of security risks and rapid technological change. 91% of SMBs in India would spend more on tech from trusted vendors. The top three SMB concerns about AI in India: security concerns, compliance concerns/customer distrust of AI, and poor data quality.

"AI and agents are reshaping what's possible across business functions like marketing, sales, service, and commerce," said Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director - Sales, Salesforce India. "Small businesses are demonstrating that innovation and growth are not limited by size. By leveraging AI-driven technologies such as autonomous agents, SMBs are unlocking efficient ways to scale—delivering personalized customer experiences and optimizing back-office operations. With solutions like Agentforce, small businesses are not just keeping pace but leading the way, driving productivity, enhancing customer satisfaction, and achieving remarkable revenue growth."