Get All Access for $5/mo

99labels Co-Founder Ishita Swarup Passes Away Just two years into the business, it raised INR 16 crore from Info Edge and Bikhchandani, but it didn't go well

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

99labels

On July 16th, the IMT Alumni Association, Ghaziabad shared about the passing of Ishita Swarup, co-founder and CEO of 99labels, on its X handle. The tragic news was reshared by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, vice-chairman and founder of Info Edge, on July 18th.

"This is tragic and premature. We had invested in Ishita's startup 99labels more than a decade back. The business didn't pan out the way we had all hoped, and we took a write-off. Since then, we lost touch," Bikhchandani's X post read.

Ishita Swarup launched 99labels in September 2009 with co-founders Anchal Jain and Ankur Prakash with a seed capital of INR one crore. Ninety Nine Labels Pvt. Ltd was an online shopping portal that offered deep discounts on branded clothes, footwear, watches, and other items. According to its founders, 99labels was able to make significant growth in global markets, including Paris and New York, from its inception.

The business model of 99labels was inspired by Vente-Privee, a France-based flash sales shopping portal that pioneered the flash model. This model offers limited-period deep discounts on products to website members, a business model that Swarup followed.

"The flash sales model was extremely successful worldwide as an e-commerce format. It was popular across the world - Singapore, Brazil, Russia, France, etc.," Swarup explained in her previous interviews.

This concept was new to the Indian market, and she was the first entrepreneur in India to introduce this model. Just two years into the business, it raised INR 16 crore from Info Edge and Bikhchandani.

However, issues started cropping as early as 2010-11 when the e-commerce space began overcrowding. This was coupled with a mega-investment of INR 201 crore in its rival, Fashion and You. In early 2012, it raised another round of investment of INR five crore. But it was not enough to compete with the capital-heavy rival.

However, in 2014, the company faced some hurdles, leading its investor, Info Edge, to write off its total investment of INR 29.3 crore in the company. "The value of the investment is less than what we invested," Bikhchandani mentioned earlier in the media.

After this, 99labels changed its business model and tried to survive in the e-commerce market, but it failed. "I have been here for three and a half years, making mistakes, and have learned a lot of lessons," Swarup said in previous interviews.

The last updates of 99labels date back to 2012.


The cause of her death remains unknown, and not much was known about Swarup post the decline of 99labels.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Technology

India Needs Homegrown Product Companies In Semiconductor: Cadence Design's India MD

Most multinationals retain product ownership, key value and intellectual property at their headquarters. As a result, India, despite having a vast pool of design talent, lacks significant Indian product companies in the semiconductor industry, says Jaswinder Ahuja, MD, India Cadence Design Systems.

By Shrabona Ghosh
Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

Austin Russell became the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2020 at age 25.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Reimagining HR: How AI is Leading to Workplace Prosperity

It's proven that the HRTech landscape has traditionally been characterized by tedious and manual processes prone to mistakes, fatigue, and biases. Recruitment, in particular, is a high-stakes area where errors can be extremely costly. These startups are working towards making it efficient

By Paromita Gupta
Marketing

SEO Trends You Need to Be Aware of Right Now, According to a Seasoned Pro

Navigate the future of search engine optimization to elevate your online presence and drive meaningful engagement.

By Nikola Baldikov