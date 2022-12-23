A New Website Design, Updated Prices, Tokens, And Merchant Types From This Service Provider Are Now Ready!

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There has been a major improvement to B2BinPay services, including commissions, webpage, Enterprise Models, Merchant Models, and the system altogether. The fees and pricing structure of B2BinPay have been reorganized, resulting in reduced charges and making it much simpler for businesses of all sizes to begin using the company's products.

Besides that, the website has been significantly edited in order to make things easier for visitors and potential clients. There have been several enhancements made to B2BinPay itself. Let's see what's new.

New Pricing Plans

The B2BinPay staff has adjusted the price options to provide even more value to their clients. In the Merchant Models, the percentage levels and volume criteria have been reduced.

B2BinPay has also reduced the Enterprise onboarding price from $1,500 to only $1,000. The group has also lowered the bar for Enterprise customers by adjusting the percentage levels, which has caused significant cost reductions.

Note that there are no fees for any outbound transfers. Thanks to this, all customers of B2BinPay will get an excellent deal because the costs are among the lowest in the business.

The Update Brings New Design, UI, And More!

The B2BinPay team has rebuilt the website anew to offer users relevant content in a way that is simple to grasp. New and improved sections have been added to the site to provide information on all of B2BinPay's offerings.

The completely redesigned pages are easier to use and provide instantaneous access to digital content.

The company has also provided a unique detailed explanation of both On-Chain and Off-Chain models. When a transaction happens "on-chain," it takes place on the blockchain and must be validated by users on the network. For On-chain transactions, B2BinPay does not collect a fee, but the buyer must still cover the blockchain's service charge. B2BinPay's proprietary technology allows for Off-Chain transactions to be processed. These deals are finalized between B2BinPay customers but are not recorded in the blockchain's public ledger. Because they don't require any confirmation time or blockchain fees, they are a time and money saver. There is now a comprehensive account of On- and Off-Chain deals that can be completed by different B2BinPay users.

For your convenience, the site now includes an "Available Currencies" page with links to 80+ supported globally recognized cryptocurrencies.

The team has also included a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section to provide guidance on various topics. Services, features, and security concerns are just some of the topics covered in the extensive Frequently Asked Questions section.

Next, there is the B2BinPay API. This add-on makes it considerably simpler for businesses to add the benefits of blockchain technology to their payment processing in a way that is both efficient and, most importantly, secure. The B2BinPay software was upgraded to provide new features and enhancements, such as Merchant Invoice Limits, Delta Amount, and integration for Cardano.

The Introduction of New Tokens

The Merchant and Enterprise editions of B2BinPay now support a broader range of cryptocurrencies and tokens. Nearly 100 additional coins have been introduced, including WBTC, ANKR, GALA, IMX, and more.

Improved Merchant Models

B2BinPay has taken a significant step to better serve its clientele by updating its operations. Instead of just two models, B2BinPay now provides three: the Enterprise, Merchant (Fiat Settlement), and Merchant (Crypto Settlement). Users that choose Merchant (Crypto Settlement) will have the option to set up Bitcoin, USDC, as well as USDT wallets.

Conclusion

B2BinPay's recent developments have shown significant progress in making the product even more accessible and reasonably priced for all categories of companies. B2BinPay is a great option for businesses wishing to start accepting crypto payments because of its feature-rich website and user-friendly interface. Customers can pick the best plan for their requirements from the many available options thanks to flexible payment options and lower prices.