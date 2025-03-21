You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has taken a major step into online education with the launch of Aakash Digital, backed by an INR 250 crore investment. This move aims to enhance accessibility and affordability for students across India, particularly in smaller towns.

Earlier this year, AESL introduced Aakash Invictus, a digital initiative focused on IIT-JEE preparation. However, Aakash Digital will extend its offerings to all courses available at offline centers, marking the company's full-fledged expansion into digital learning.

Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO of AESL, emphasised the company's 36 years of expertise in shaping this platform. "We have committed INR 250-500 crore primarily towards technology and AI to enhance digital education. A significant portion of this investment has already been made, and we are prepared to scale further," he stated.

To support Aakash Digital, AESL is initially deploying 150 teachers, with plans to expand the faculty to 500 as the platform scales. Mehrotra envisions digital learning contributing significantly to the company's revenue, with projections suggesting that in 2-3 years, online education could account for 25-30% of AESL's total earnings.

Aakash Digital has been built to cater to students in remote areas, ensuring functionality even on 2G networks. This accessibility was validated during the beta launch of Aakash Digital 2.0 last year, where digital classrooms recorded higher attendance than physical centers.

The online shift also offers cost benefits to families. "Parents in smaller towns can save on lodging and food expenses, and students will benefit from scholarships, making the fee 10-20% lower than physical classroom programs," Mehrotra added.

With its robust digital expansion, AESL is set to reshape India's test preparation landscape, making quality education more inclusive and affordable.