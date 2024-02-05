The funds will be used to accelerate product development, strengthen the analytics and machine learning team, and scale up the company's product and growth teams to over 20 in Bengaluru.

Aarogya Tech, a health technology startup headquartered in the US with operations in Bengaluru, has raised $1.8 million in seed funding round, with $1.5 million in fresh capital led by Hasu P Shah, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Hersha Hospitality Trust. Shah will be joining the Aarogya Tech Board.

The funds will be used to accelerate product development, strengthen the analytics and machine learning team, and scale up the company's product and growth teams to over 20 in Bengaluru.The niche startup provides scalable clinician-led, data-based personalized health management at home and community to aid in disease prevention and early diagnosis of disease with the vested interest of improving population health, quality of life and longevity.

Dr. Lokendra Thakur, co-founder of Aarogya Tech, highlighted the company's vision, stating, "No one wants to see a doctor when they are feeling good. When we get sick, most of the time, it is too late to alter the course of the disease. This vicious cycle needs to end. Our solution is to provide clinician-led, data-based personalized health management at home and in the community to diagnose disease early. 21st-century healthcare should be centred at home with advanced and cutting-edge technology. Hospitals should be visited only for acute care; rest of health care can meet a person where they are and can be accessible from home or community centres. Aarogya promise is that of "The doctor will follow the patients, not the other way around."