Aarogya Tech Raises $1.8 Million In Seed Funding To Accelerate Product Development The funds will be used to accelerate product development, strengthen the analytics and machine learning team, and scale up the company's product and growth teams to over 20 in Bengaluru.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aarogya Tech

Aarogya Tech, a health technology startup headquartered in the US with operations in Bengaluru, has raised $1.8 million in seed funding round, with $1.5 million in fresh capital led by Hasu P Shah, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Hersha Hospitality Trust. Shah will be joining the Aarogya Tech Board.

The funds will be used to accelerate product development, strengthen the analytics and machine learning team, and scale up the company's product and growth teams to over 20 in Bengaluru.The niche startup provides scalable clinician-led, data-based personalized health management at home and community to aid in disease prevention and early diagnosis of disease with the vested interest of improving population health, quality of life and longevity.

Dr. Lokendra Thakur, co-founder of Aarogya Tech, highlighted the company's vision, stating, "No one wants to see a doctor when they are feeling good. When we get sick, most of the time, it is too late to alter the course of the disease. This vicious cycle needs to end. Our solution is to provide clinician-led, data-based personalized health management at home and in the community to diagnose disease early. 21st-century healthcare should be centred at home with advanced and cutting-edge technology. Hospitals should be visited only for acute care; rest of health care can meet a person where they are and can be accessible from home or community centres. Aarogya promise is that of "The doctor will follow the patients, not the other way around."

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Snap Inc. to Cut 10% of Total Global Workforce in 'Difficult Decision to Restructure'

The company revealed the decision in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

10 Tech Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade

Here's what the next 10 years have in store for the tech world.

By Nish Parikh
Growing a Business

4 Ways Small Business Owners Can Capitalize on Big Events

Here are four strategies small business owners can use to capitalize on major events like the Super Bowl.

By Sharon Miller
Franchise

5 Ways Emerging Franchise Brands Can Benefit From Leveraging Offshore Talent

Offshoring talent gives young franchises many benefits, from cost savings to quality maintenance to leadership development.

By David Nilssen
Business Solutions

Study Generative AI Art and Design With This $30 Bundle

You'll learn how to leverage AI art to secure ideal content for your business without having to outsource it.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The NFL Will Not Allow Players to Place Bets During Super Bowl LVII Weekend in Las Vegas

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to players and their staff last week.

By Emily Rella