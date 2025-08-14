A former Meta executive, Maheshwari was appointed in May 2023 as the first CEO of ALLEN Digital, shortly after the parent company received a USD 600 million investment from Bodhi Tree Systems.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abha Maheshwari has stepped down as chief executive officer of ALLEN Digital, marking the end of a two-year tenure in which she led the digital arm of the test-preparation company through a period of technological expansion and team growth.

"…I am moving on from Allen, closing an incredible chapter filled with learning, growth, and impact," Maheshwari wrote in a LinkedIn post. She added that she would be "taking a short break before stepping into my next chapter."

A former Meta executive, Maheshwari was appointed in May 2023 as the first CEO of ALLEN Digital, shortly after the parent company received a USD 600 million investment from Bodhi Tree Systems. The digital division had been launched in 2022, at a time when interest in artificial intelligence was gaining momentum.

Maheshwari spent a decade at Facebook, now Meta, where she worked on products and partnerships and was instrumental in scaling Instagram Shopping. She brought this background in product development to ALLEN Digital, which began as a small team of about 15 to 20 members working out of a co-working space.

"When I first joined, we were a small team of 15 to 20 working out of a WeWork, scrappy, ambitious, and committed to building something meaningful. Two years later, I leave behind a buzzing office filled with passionate people, bold ideas, and the same deep sense of purpose, now backed by a much larger and stronger team," she said.

The leadership team during her tenure included chief product officer Ankit Khurana, who spent a decade at Flipkart, chief technology officer Saurabh Tandon, also from Flipkart, and former chief marketing officer Apoorv Sharma, who joined from Apple and departed in May 2025. Other team members came from companies such as WhatsApp, Google, Amazon, and Meta.

"…beyond the products, growth, and milestones, what I am most proud of is the team we built and the impact we created together. It has been a privilege to lead and learn alongside such a committed, mission-driven group," Maheshwari remarked.

Under her leadership, ALLEN Digital integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning into its learning platforms. Initiatives included a revamped website, a streamlined mobile app, and other behind-the-scenes technology upgrades. The company also launched a biology bot to enable conversational learning, integrated with AI-driven question-answering from Doubtnut, which ALLEN acquired for 10 million dollars in December.

Although the company reported revenue of INR 3,245 crore in FY24, a 42 percent rise from the previous year, profit fell by 44 percent to INR 136 crore.