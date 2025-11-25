Under the Atoms AI Cohort 2026, each selected startup will receive up to USD 2 million in co investment.

Accel has announced a significant partnership with Google through the Google AI Futures Fund to introduce the Atoms AI Cohort 2026, aimed at supporting founders in India who are building frontier AI companies. The initiative will also extend to members of the Indian diaspora developing AI led solutions for both domestic and global markets.

The program is positioned as a milestone effort to strengthen India's growing AI landscape. It combines Accel's longstanding expertise in nurturing startups with Google's advanced research capabilities, infrastructure, and technical mentorship. The collaboration is expected to bring fresh capital, long term guidance, and global visibility to emerging AI ventures.

Under the Atoms AI Cohort 2026, each selected startup will receive up to USD 2 million in co investment. Accel will contribute up to USD 1 million, which will be matched by Google through the AI Futures Fund. This early stage funding structure is expected to give Indian founders a stronger capital base than typically seen at the seed stage, allowing them to scale more rapidly.

Accel said it aims to support entrepreneurs building tools that make creation simpler, enhance work processes, and strengthen participatory digital experiences. The broader objective is to empower founders who can combine local insights with global ambition from the earliest stages of company building.

Accel Partners Prayank Swaroop and Shekhar Kirani said, "With Google, we are creating a ready stack of resources to help Indian founders build and scale globally from day one. We are helping remove the barriers that have traditionally limited early stage AI builders and creating a launchpad for category defining companies."

Founders in the cohort will receive access to up to USD 350,000 in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind resources. They will also gain early entry to models, APIs, and experimental tools from DeepMind and Gemini.

The program includes direct collaboration with Google Labs, monthly mentorship sessions with leaders from Accel and Google, and immersion experiences in London and the Bay Area, including participation in Google I O. Marketing support through global channels of both organisations and access to the Atoms founder network are also part of the offering.

The initiative follows Accel's recent partnership with Prosus on Atoms X, which focuses on supporting LeapTech founders.

With more than 40 companies already backed under Accel Atoms and over USD 300 million raised in follow-on funding, the new cohort aims to further accelerate India's emergence as a global hub for AI innovation.