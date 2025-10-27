Prosus will match Accel's investment in each company, creating a seamless path of support from seed to scale.

Accel, a global venture capital firm, has entered into a strategic alliance with Prosus, Europe's leading technology company, to jointly invest in next-generation startup innovations emerging from India.

The partnership will expand Accel's early-stage founder program, Atoms X, with a focused mandate on LeapTech companies — ventures that combine scientific breakthroughs and engineering ambition to create transformative solutions at scale.

Through this collaboration, Prosus will match Accel's investment in each selected startup, ensuring a seamless flow of capital and support from seed to scale. The partnership marks a global first for Prosus, anchored by Accel's founder-first approach and deep experience in nurturing India's most successful startups.

"This is not merely two prominent funds co-investing in a deal; it is a pivotal step in expanding the LeapTech ecosystem through our Atoms X programme," said Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel. "We're seeing an unprecedented convergence of deep technology and entrepreneurship in India and globally — founders who are not just iterating, but inventing. Together, Accel and Prosus will help them scale faster with the right capital, mentorship, and conviction."

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of India Ecosystem at Prosus, highlighted, "This is Prosus's first collaboration of its kind globally. Accel is a natural partner to join hands with. We see extraordinary potential in LeapTech founders building from science and engineering first principles to solve global problems."

Accel defines LeapTech as innovation that accelerates the pace of progress by merging affordability and excellence. It is viewed as central to India's next phase of growth, spanning advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and AI-driven automation.

Over the years, Accel claims to have supported more than 40 startups through its Atoms program, with over 30 percent securing follow-on funding. According to PitchBook and Bain data, startups in this segment attracted over USD 80 billion in global venture funding in 2024, with India contributing around 6–8 percent.

By combining Accel's early-stage conviction with Prosus's global scale and patient capital, the alliance aims to strengthen India's position as a global hub for transformative technology innovation.