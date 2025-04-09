The round saw participation from prominent investors including Accel India, Evolvence, Chiratae Ventures, Hero Enterprises, Bertelsmann, and Aavishkaar India.

Pune-based agritech startup AgroStar has raised INR 57.65 crore (approximately USD 6.7 million) in a fresh funding round from its existing investors. This marks the first capital infusion for the Accel-backed firm in 2025.

As per regulatory filings sourced from the Registrar of Companies, the board approved the issuance of 1,45,397 compulsory convertible preference shares at INR 3,965 each.

The round saw participation from prominent investors including Accel India, Evolvence, Chiratae Ventures, Hero Enterprises, Bertelsmann, and Aavishkaar India. Post-allotment, AgroStar's valuation is estimated at around USD 293 million, according to Entrackr.

Founded in 2013 by brothers Sitanshu and Shardul Sheth, AgroStar serves farmers through a digital and offline platform offering agri inputs and farm advisory solutions. The company earns primarily through the sale of agricultural inputs.

To date, AgroStar has raised over USD 110 million, including a USD 70 million Series D round led by Schroders. According to data from TheKredible, Chiratae Ventures held the largest external stake prior to this round.

In FY22, AgroStar reported revenue of INR 260 crore with a loss of INR 142 crore. It competes with other agri-tech players such as Ninjacart, DeHaat, and Waycool.